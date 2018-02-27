What to expect in a Breast Augmentation Surgery?

Breast augmentation is a common surgical procedures that can help women achieve a fuller, symmetrical and more youthful look. It is ideal for increasing breast size for women who have an A or B cup, as well as for restoring breasts, after pregnancy or the aging process.

If you are considering a breast augmentation procedure and wondering what to expect during and after the procedure, here is a quick guide for you.

The Breast Augmentation Procedure

Before the breast augmentation surgery, your surgeon will discuss with you, the procedure, the size and type of your implants, your expectations and the recovery process.

There are different approaches to get your desired look. For example, placing the implants over or under the muscle. Placing them over the muscle will interfere less when you move. This is the ideal option if you have an active lifestyle. But having the implants placed under the muscle will give a ‘boost’ to the upper area of your breasts, making the implants less visible.

Breast augmentation generally takes about an hour. It is done under general anesthesia with a small incision under each breast. Implants of your choice are inserted and positioned in place for the most natural look possible.

Recovery from breast augmentation

Once your surgery is complete, you’ll rest so that the healing can begin. You may have to wear a surgical bra in the weeks following surgery. Most patients can return home the same day while some may be recommended an overnight hospital stay.

You may experience maximum swelling in the first 5 to 7 days. The pain and discomfort will subside over the next few weeks. You should avoid going back to work for at least 1 to 2 weeks after the surgery, especially if your job involves any heavy or manual activity.

It requires about 12 – 18 months for complete healing and for any scarring to subside. Over the first six months, you can expect the color and appearance of your scars to change.

You may be allowed to resume light physical activity from 4 weeks after your surgery. But more intensive activity or gym exercises should only be resumed 3 to 6 months after your surgery.

Possible risks and complications of the surgery include the scar tissue formation, hardened breasts, persistent pain and changes in the sensations in the breast. However, a skilled and experienced surgeon will ensure that there are minimal risks and no complications.

If you want a natural looking, full or voluptuous shape, breast augmentation surgery can give you the desired look.