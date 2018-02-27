Wastewater Treatment Plants Market 2018 Global Industry Analysis and Forecast Report Up To 2025

QY Research Groups adds “Global Wastewater Treatment Plants Market Research Report 2018” new report to its research database. The report spread across 104 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

In this report, the global Wastewater Treatment Plants market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Wastewater Treatment Plants in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Wastewater Treatment Plants market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Kingspan Environmental

GE Water

Ecolab

Hitachi

Sydney Water

Emerson

MWH Global

Ecoprog

Suez

Veolia Water Technologies

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Small Sized Wastewater Treatment Plants

Medium Sized Wastewater Treatment Plants

Large Sized Wastewater Treatment Plants

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Municipal

Residential

Industrial

Agricultural

Other

Table of Contents –

1 Wastewater Treatment Plants Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Wastewater Treatment Plants

1.2 Wastewater Treatment Plants Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Wastewater Treatment Plants Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Wastewater Treatment Plants Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Small Sized Wastewater Treatment Plants

1.2.4 Medium Sized Wastewater Treatment Plants

1.2.5 Large Sized Wastewater Treatment Plants

1.3 Global Wastewater Treatment Plants Segment by Application

1.3.1 Wastewater Treatment Plants Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Municipal

1.3.3 Residential

1.3.4 Industrial

1.3.5 Agricultural

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Wastewater Treatment Plants Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Wastewater Treatment Plants Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Wastewater Treatment Plants (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Wastewater Treatment Plants Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Wastewater Treatment Plants Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

…

7 Global Wastewater Treatment Plants Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Kingspan Environmental

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Wastewater Treatment Plants Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Kingspan Environmental Wastewater Treatment Plants Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 GE Water

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Wastewater Treatment Plants Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 GE Water Wastewater Treatment Plants Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Ecolab

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Wastewater Treatment Plants Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Ecolab Wastewater Treatment Plants Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Hitachi

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Wastewater Treatment Plants Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Hitachi Wastewater Treatment Plants Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Sydney Water

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Wastewater Treatment Plants Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Sydney Water Wastewater Treatment Plants Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Emerson

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Wastewater Treatment Plants Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Emerson Wastewater Treatment Plants Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 MWH Global

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Wastewater Treatment Plants Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 MWH Global Wastewater Treatment Plants Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Ecoprog

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Wastewater Treatment Plants Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Ecoprog Wastewater Treatment Plants Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 Suez

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Wastewater Treatment Plants Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 Suez Wastewater Treatment Plants Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.10 Veolia Water Technologies

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 Wastewater Treatment Plants Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 Veolia Water Technologies Wastewater Treatment Plants Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

…

