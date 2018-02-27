UV Absorber Market – World Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022

DecisionDatabases.com announces a new report “World UV Absorber Market Research Report 2022 (covering USA, Europe, China, Japan, India, South East Asia and etc)” added to its database. The report provides key statistics on the current state of the industry and other analytical data to understand the market.

UV Absorber market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

Global UV Absorber Market: Product Segment Analysis

• Salicylate type

• Benzotriazole type

• Benzophenone type

• Triazine type

Global UV Absorber Market: Application Segment Analysis

• Used for plastic products, but narrow absorption wavelength range.

• Mainly used for polyester, chlorine polyester, cellulose acetate, polyvinyl chloride, polystyrene, organic glas, polyacrylonitrile resin etc

• Suitable for polyvinyl chloride, polystyrene, resins, unsaturated polyester, epoxy resin, cellulose paint and synthetic rubber, etc

• Suitable for polyvinyl chloride, polyformaldehyde, chlorinated polyether and so on many kinds of plastic, the general dosage is 0. % ~ 1%

Global UV Absorber Market: Regional Segment Analysis

• USA

• European Union

• Japan

• China

• India

• South East Asia

The players mentioned in our report

• BASF

• Cytec

• ADEKA

• Mayzo

• DSM

• Clariant

• EDM

• IGM Resins

• Ashland

• SABO

• Sumitomo Chemical

• Vanderbilt Chemicals

• Songwon Industrial

• Lycus

• Everlight

• Yidu Huayang Chemical

• Rianlon Corporation

• Binhai Jinxiang Chemical Auxiliary

• HANGZHOU SHINYANG SAMWOO FINE CHEMICAL

• Tiangang Auxiliary

• Jinwei Chemindustry

• Tianjin Jiuri Chemical

• Jing Men Mei Feng Chem

• Synchemer

• Dafeng Tiansheng Pharmaceutical

• Hongkun Group

• Xiangfan Yuchang Fine Chemical

• Zhejiang Changshan Kerun Chemical

• Hangzhou Jingyou Chemical

• Eunochem

Major Points in Table of Contents

Chapter 1 About the UV Absorber Industry

Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape

Chapter 3 World UV Absorber Market share

Chapter 4 Supply Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Company Profiles

Chapter 6 Globalisation & Trade

Chapter 7 Distributors and Customers

Chapter 8 Import, Export, Consumption and Consumption Value by Major Countries

Chapter 9 World UV Absorber Market Forecast through 2022

Chapter 10 Key success factors and Market Overview

