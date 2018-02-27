Tourette Syndrome Size, Status and Forecast to 2017 – 2025

Tourette syndrome is a neuropsychiatric disorder, characterized by physical and vocal tics. Tics are repetitive and non-rhythmic movements of discrete muscle group and are formed due to genetic mutation that disrupt the production of histamine in the brain. Tourette syndrome is primarily caused due to the disturbance in the balance of neurotransmitter in the brain, which carries nerve signals from cell to cell. This syndrome is associated with the exclamation of obscene words or socially inappropriate remarks. Tourette syndrome is a genetic disorder that affects children and teenagers. Tourette syndrome also increases the risk of hyperactivity disorder or obsessive-compulsive disorder in children. Blinking, frowning, jerking, and foot stamping are some of the symptoms of Tourette syndrome. Drugs that target histamine receptors are helpful in treating this disorder. Currently, no single drug has been approved for the treatment of tourette syndrome; however, the current treatments help manage tics or other related symptoms caused by the syndrome. Based on treatment, the Tourette syndrome market is segmented into medication and therapy. Medication includes dopamine antagonists, botulinum injections, central adrenergic inhibitors, antidepressants, and anticonvulsant agents. Therapy includes behavior therapy, psychotherapy, and deep brain stimulation.

The global Tourette syndrome market is expanding at a rapid pace due to consistent efforts of several organizations to increase awareness regarding the disease among patients. For example, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is engaged in improving the understanding about Tourette syndrome among people. This organization is actively working to identify causes of the syndrome to help patients effective manage of this syndrome. Additionally, the organization is also conducting education programs to improve the quality of life for Tourette syndrome patients. Risk of Tourette syndrome in children is more as compared to adult and geriatric population. For example, in a study conducted in 2012 by the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention stated that approximately 1 out of 360 children (about 138,000 children) were diagnosed with Tourette syndrome in the year 2011. Therefore, increase in incidence rate of Tourette syndrome is expected to the Tourette syndrome market in future. Moreover, large number of ongoing clinical trials are estimated to further boost the market. For example, Ecopipam, a drug by Psyadon Pharmaceuticals, is currently in phase-2 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome. Other drugs in pipeline include Seridopidine, SNC-102, and ABX1431. This drug has shown favorable safety profile for the treatment of Tourette syndrome. Thus, increase in research & development expenditure and activities and entry of new therapeutics into the market, is anticipated to boost the tourette syndrome market in the forecast period. However, high cost of therapy and side effects associated to these drugs are likely to hamper the market.

In terms of geography, the global Tourette syndrome market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global Tourette syndrome market due to the presence of a larger number of key players such as Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners, Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, and Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd in the region. Europe is the second largest Tourette syndrome market. The Tourette syndrome market is expanding in Europe owing to its high incidence rate. Furthermore, the Tourette syndrome market in Asia Pacific is expanding due to increasing awareness regarding Tourette syndrome among patients.

Key players operating in the global Tourette syndrome market include Edison Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd., Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners, Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Inc., Psyadon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Auspex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

