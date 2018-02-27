Ticket Printer Market | Global Industry is expected to reach a USD 442 Million by Forecast to 2022

Market Highlights:

Rapid urbanization, especially in rising economies, is the key factor driving this market. Convenient and fast delivery has led to the adoption of printers in multiple end-use industries. Alongside this, higher portability and low operating cost has further boosted its adoption and subsequently ascended the market growth. In addition, overall growth observed in related systems such as display systems and tablet has fuelled the printer’s market growth.

However, increasing trends for cloud-based systems is anticipated to restrain its adoption and subsequently the market growth. Consumers prefer e-receipts and avoid paper-based receipts, which is expected to curb the market growth. Further, use of POS printers in the small and medium scale businesses with reducing cost of ownership is expected to lead its demand in the near term.

The Global Ticket Printer Market was valued at USD 327 million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 442 million by 2022, with a CAGR of 5.1%

Major Key Players;

Cover Boca systems, Epson, Stimare, Custom and Able-systems etc., which are playing important roles in global Ticket Printers market. Other players include Star, Fujitsu, Stimare, Zebra, Datamax – o – Neil, Ier Blue solutions, Practical automation, among others.

Zebra Technologies Corporation acquired Motorola Solutions’ Enterprise business in 2014 for $3.45 billion in cash. The transaction was funded with $200 million of cash on hand and $3.25 billion in new debt.

Honeywell acquired Datamax-O’Neil, a global manufacturer of fixed and mobile printers used in a variety of retail, warehouse and distribution, and health care applications. The$185 million deal was made in December of 2014.

DED Limited operates as a subsidiary of EET Euro parts Ltd since July 2011. DED Limited distributes point of sale equipment, hardware for auto ID applications, plastic card printers, and specialist printers.

Regional Analysis:

On a global scale, North American region is expected to hold the largest market share amongst the other regions. This is mainly due to the early adoption of POS systems to deliver quality customer services. On the other hand, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to record comparatively higher growth as compared to the other regional markets. Increasing urbanization in the countries like China and India will hold the key in developing the regional market.

The North America Ticket Printers market size was 62.21 USD Million in 2016. The China Ticket Printers market size was 83.02 USD Million in 2016. The Europe Ticket Printers market size was 105.88 USD Million in 2016. The Japan Ticket Printers market size was 28.92 USD Million in 2016.

