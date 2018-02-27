The Sniper Guide in Airsoft

The sniper is both a type of replica: the sniper rifle, but also the role played by some airsoft players: we can also speak of “sniper”. A role that requires physical skills, technical skills, a sense of observation, self-control and a particular mentality.

Taking the role of sniper is far from being given to everyone, but, believe us, the satisfaction that can be obtained is up to the investment required! If you are interested in this game I recommend you before buying any best airsoft sniper make sure you have read all the reviews.

Which sniper replica to choose?

The goal of the sniper is to make as little noise as possible, when moving, of course, but also when it hits. This involves the use of replicas of silent snipers. On the market, we find mainly replicas of spring sniper rifles, but also some models of gas or electric replicas.

If the choice of the replica depends on the affinities, the budget and the objectives of each one , we cannot advise you too much the use of the spring replicas which generally offer performances coupled with a good level of realism (and thus of pleasure!).

Finally, the choice of marbles is essential. Most experienced sniper players use 0.30 g or 0.36 g beads, depending on whether they prefer speed (lighter balls) or precision (heavier balls). However, even lighter balls can also quite suit depending on the power of your airsoft sniper.

Manage the range of sniper fire

The range of a replica fist or a conventional rifle is too limited to reach opponents located several tens of meters. The sniper makes it possible to reach targets at greater distances. The sniper can quickly turn out to be essential, especially during forest parties where he has plenty of time to hide.

Note however that the range of an Airsoft sniper rifle has its limits, especially given the performance achieved by real sniper rifles. This is largely due to the rounded shape of the projectiles used and the power.

Finally, the benefits of a sniper also depend on the settings made on his replica. Before each game, it is therefore essential to properly adjust your Hop-up to optimize its trajectory shots, and also make the most accurate adjustment of the scope.

Learn to shoot effectively

As a sniper, it is essential to heal well, more than with any other type of replica. Firstly because shooting at a distance requires by definition greater precision, but also because most sniper rifles only allow one- shot shooting, which makes the player vulnerable between shots. It is therefore necessary to make sure that each shot touches his target.

Working on fire trajectories, adjusting the way it is fired depending on weather conditions or playground configuration are some of the prerequisites that require sniper training and experimentation!

The art of moving and positioning yourself in a sniper

Even though the sniper tends to be considered a lone wolf, he can rarely rely on his only skills to cope. During the maneuvers, it is therefore important to never stay too far from his team and work in pairs, to protect his allies and not to be on the front line in case of opposing shots.

Finally, to remain discreet, we must also know how to hide, learn to be one with his environment. Camouflage is therefore of crucial importance. The sniper must make sure to adorn himself with the right colors and equipment depending on the area of play.