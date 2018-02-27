The Future for Nonprofits and Charities

Digital marketing for charities has boomed in the recent years

Board members and administrators of nonprofit organizations are moving their marketing and advertising efforts online in an attempt to make deeper connections with donors. Websites, online ad campaigns, social media and email marketing are common tactics used to increase awareness of specific causes and collect donations. Those who are already savvy with computers and online marketing tactics are able to maximize the return on investment from marketing expenses while others struggle to turn expenses into donations. For those that need help creating and managing digital marketing campaigns, the best course of action to take is to hire an experienced digital marketing company with experience in the nonprofit sector.

Custom Design Partners based in Jacksonville, Florida is a full scale digital marketing company offering a unique service to nonprofits and charities. Many nonprofit administrators and board members are unaware that Google and other technology companies provide software and advertising grants worth up to $120,000 for qualifying charities. To qualify, an organization must be registered with the IRS as a 501 (c) 3. The nonprofit must also have a website with substantial content and meet several other standards regarding organizational policies. For charities who are not engaging with donors online this is the perfect reason to start!

