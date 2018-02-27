The 4th International LNG Congress takes place in Berlin, Germany on the 4-5th of June 2018. The Congress comprises a business program and a focus exhibition area for Gas Majors, EPCs, Ports/Port Authorities/Canals and Fleet Owners to be presented.

The business program starts with the plenary session dedicated to the LNG market outlook, new projects overview and German LNG network outlook. Large and small scale LNG conducted as parallel sessions will be divided into technical and business streams. Issues of pricing and trading; shipping and transportation; distribution will also be covered by leading companies.

Among already confirmed speakers and topics there are such as:

Rob Stassen (Business Development Manager at Shell) – Making Marine LNG available on a global scale

Guillaume Gelin (Head of Product Development (LNG as Fuel Division) at GTT) – From Large to Small Scale mastering the operations

Naoko Kato (Deputy Director for Oil and Gas Division at Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI)) – Global LNG market outlook from the Japan’s perspective.

Patrick Dugas (Head of LNG Trading at Total)

Giuseppe Bernardelli (LNG & Power Business Development Director Flow Europe at Emerson)

To cover the latest situation in Asian Pacific and Americas’ Markets there will be Round-tables organized. Only 30 people will have an opportunity to listen to the reports form LNG importers & exporters and take part in the discussions. All the seats are available according to the invitations.

The exhibition area consists of 30 stands. The exhibition package requires that the exhibitor company only sends a draft and the organisers print and install the banner at the venue of the Congress.

One notable feature of the Congress is pre-scheduled B2B meetings: speakers and sponsors choose (before the Congress) a set of other companies with whom they want to talk. These meetings are further organized by a personal manager during the Congress. According to testimonials, it’s far more fruitful in comparison with usual networking in corridors.

