Smiley Pets of New York Launches Newly Designed Website

Smiley Pets, a premier pet care company in New York, is pleased to announce they have launched a new website. The redesign offers visitors ease of access to important information and features that better represent the company’s brand.

Smiley Pets also recently updated their billing process to include automation for ease of use and quicker service for clientele. With the website launch, they also revealed a mobile app to be released soon. The website has an uncluttered, clean design and improved functionality. The company also provides rich content focused on the pet care industry and Smiley Pets’ mission to become the premier pet care company in Manhattan.

The pet care company has served the New York City area for more than five years. They believe in treating every dog as if it were their own and put pets first. They offer both dog walking and pet sitting services in the West Village, Greenwich Village and Chelsea areas. Several of their dog walkers have been with the company for more than two years. Smiley Pets is fully insured, bonded and registered by the state of New York. They are also a member of the Pet Sitters Association and ASPCA.

As professional dog walkers, Smiley Pets has raised the standards and take a unique approach to providing socialization and exercise for pets.

Pet owners who would like more information about pet sitting and dog walking services are encouraged to visit the Smiley Pets new website or call 312-316-0730.

About Smiley Pets: Smiley Pets was established by Georgia Farah. Her aspiration to be an entrepreneur and love for animals merged to form the company, which is a premier pet care company in New York. They take great pride in providing pet owners with the quality care their pets deserve.