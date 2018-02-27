Shortening Market – Detailed Analysis and Forecast by 2023

The report on Shortening Market by Source (Palm Stearin, Hydrogenated Veg Oil, Animal Based, Butter, Tallow, Lard) and by Application (Bakery, Confectionary, Snacks and savoury) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global Shortening Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

Malaysia and Indonesia are the major supplier of palm stearin; whereas the hydrogenated veg oil is manufactured within the countries and very little amount comes into the international trade

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global shortening market by source, application, and region. The source includes edible oils and animal sources. Similarly, application includes bakery, snacks and confectionary segment, other applications include domestic uses.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Company Profiles

Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, ABF Plc.Royal, DSM N.V., Kerry Group Plc., Ruchi Soya Industries Limited, Wilmar International.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of shortening globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of Shortening. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the Shortening market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market.

The report also provides in depth analysis of impact of REACH policy (Registration, Evaluation and Authorization of Chemicals) adopted by the European Union on the Global Shortening Market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This section also provides crucial information on safety profiles of the chemicals in European Union.

The report also provides in depth analysis of regulatory framework pertaining to shortening market. This will help the companies to understand the regulatory compliance, supports, and barriers in the shortening market. This section highlights key amendments and their implication on shortening market in the short run as well as in the long run.This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the shortening market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

