Santamedical Launches FDA Approved Therapeutic Wearable Therapy System

Santamedical PM-510 Tens Unit Electronic Pulse Massager with Rechargeable Battery is a compact device, fit to be carried along while traveling. It delivers safe and effective therapy with its rechargeable batteries. The wall adapter makes the therapy more cost effective. The supplied electrodes are of good quality. Readily available on Amazon, the device has got special role in chronic pain syndromes responding poorly to other forms of treatment.

TENS massagers have been in market for quite some time now. With progressively increasing health awareness and sensitivity regarding the side effects of pain relief medicines, people have started exploring the alternative methods of pain relief. This has led to increased demand of TENS units. There are multiple brands available in the market. For effective delivery of therapy, you should choose the right device.

Santamedical PM-510 Tens Unit Electronic Pulse Massager with Rechargeable Battery is one such device which is lightweight and compact. It is an FDA approved micro-computer controlled device which can be used to deliver effective therapy to any body part including neck, back, shoulders etc. The size of the device makes it perfect travel companion. It has got 8 programs mode for stimulation and adjustable therapy feature which can be set to gradually increase our decrease. It also comes with a timer function which can be set from 10 minutes to 60 minutes. The device comes with a sets of rechargeable battery as well as wall adapter which makes the therapy more cost effective. The supplied electrode pads are latex free and are of high quality. The device also comes with two sets of wires which make the delivery of the therapy easy.

The device is especially suited for chronic pain syndromes including complex regional pain syndromes, fibromyelgia, carpel tunnel syndrome, menstrual cramps etc. The therapy is largely free of side effects and poor responders to other kind of therapies are best suited candidates for this therapy.

Santamedical is a known name in marketing health care products because of its friendly customer services and satisfying after sales support. The product is readily available on Amazon and can be considered as a wearable if you suffer from chronic pain syndromes.