Pharmasynth is One of the Top Pharma Company Offering Services to the Ailing Humanity of the Nation

Founded in the year 1984, Pharmasynth Formulations Ltd is a pharmaceutical company that has been serving the nation since then and has now emerged as one of the top Pharmaceutical Company of India. The company has a strong manufacturing base in Delhi and Haridwar. It has almost been three decades now and Pharmasynth today has positioned itself in the prime slot amongst the manufacturers, trade and medical profession. The state of the art manufacturing unit in the holy city of Haridwar is GMP certified. The unit produces various quality products in order to serve the ailing people with a human, religious and patriotic personal touch. The team very strongly believes in God and also in our sovereignty. Medical facilities have become unreachable to the common man and the rates of medicines too have hit the roof. At this juncture, Pharmasynth Formulations Ltd Company has come forward to provide high quality medicines to the common people at the most affordable prices. The company has been formed to serve the common people. Equipped with the latest and the most technologically advanced machines, the manufacturing unit at Haridwar has the capacity to produce world class products that are also exported to other countries. These products are also free of contamination.

The company has some of the most stringent procedures and checks in place in order to make sure that all the products are free of any kind of contaminations. Apart from having its own marketing, the company also has a very good expertise in manufacturing. Thus the company also works as a pharma contract manufacturer on third-party and on loan license basis for several valuable customers including Bharat Mata Foundation, Blue Cross Laboratories Ltd., Bestochem Formulations (I) Pvt. Ltd., Canixa Life Sciences (P) Ltd., Cascade India Pharmaceuticals, Comed Chemicals Ltd., Eliza Health Care Pvt. Ltd., G-Nine Formulations Pvt. Ltd and many others. The services that the company offers include Ethical Marketing, Third Party Manufacturing, pharma franchisee and Bharat Mata Foundation. You can also get a chance to become a pharma franchisee. If you are interested in becoming a franchisee, you can visit the website of Pharmasynth Formulations and enter a few details like your name, phone number, email Id and also add a few words about your requirements. Once you do that, you will get a call from one of the team members of the company to take the discussions to the next level. You can also meet them in person in case you stay in Delhi.

