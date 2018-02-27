Parker Institute’s Community/Inpatient Hospice Launches New End-of-Life “Doula” Program

Parker Jewish Institute for Health Care and Rehabilitation, New Hyde Park, NY, recently launched a new End-of-Life (EOL) “Doula” Program, a special outreach arm of the Institute’s highly rated Community/Inpatient Hospice. The specially trained Doula volunteers go to patient’s homes and extend the hand of reassurance, offering a smile that warms the heart and words that say everything will be okay. It’s part of Parker’s overall effort to bring their exceptional Hospice services to the greater community.

Doula is a Greek word that means “woman servant or caregiver.” Today it is associated with individuals who provide assistance and emotional support during and after childbirth. Parker’s EOL Doula program mirrors this concept by giving the same type of support at the final phase of a life-limiting illness. The initiative aids elderly patients who lack family or adequate caregiver support to die comfortably, without fear of being alone.

Even when surrounded by loved ones, individuals with a life-limiting illness and those closest to them, may feel isolated as they face the end of life. As the end of life approaches, patients and families struggle with anxiety, fear and exhaustion; loved ones often feel alone, unprepared and afraid. Parker’s specially trained Doula volunteers provide physical, emotional and spiritual support and comfort to patients and their loved ones during this most difficult time. Doula is supported by a grant from The Fan Fox and Leslie R. Samuels Foundation.

In addition to the Doula initiative, Parker’s Hospice recently received top ratings by the Hospice and Palliative Care Association of New York State (HPCANYS). Carla Braveman, BSN, RN, HPCANYS President and CEO, was the speaker at a recent Parker seminar. Braveman stated “Parker has the best overall scores in New York State. I see that every single one of your hospice care scores is above the national average, not by one or two percent, but by multiple numbers. So, Parker Jewish is one of New York’s premier hospice programs,” she stated.

The Community/Inpatient Hospice at Parker provides comfort, relief, and peace of mind to those with advanced or life-limiting illness and their families. Parker’s is a unique program that provides personalized care to ensure a patient’s comfort, enhance quality of life, preserve one’s dignity and respect individual choices. Go to: www.parkerinstitute.org.