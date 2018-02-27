Opportunities for the global aluminum door and window market to reach $72.1 billion by 2021

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global aluminum door and window market looks promising, with opportunities in the growth of the residential and commercial construction industry. The global aluminum door and window market is estimated to reach $72.1 billion by 2021 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2016 to 2021. The major drivers of growth for this market are increasing new construction and renovation activities.

In this market, residential and commercial are the market segments by end use type. Commercial construction segment is the major segment by end use of the global aluminum door and window market, as the acceptance of aluminum in commercial building is increasing. On the basis of its comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the commercial segment is expected to show above average growth rate due increasing urbanization and commercialization during the forecast period.

Within the global aluminum door and window market, the aluminum window segment is expected to remain the largest market. Increasing construction activities and aesthetic appeal of aluminum door and window products are projected to augment the demand for the aluminum door and window market. These major factors would spur growth for this segment over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market and witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to increasing urbanization, and new building construction activities.

For business expansion, Lucintel’s report suggests innovation and new product development to ease the installation process and provide variety of designs to the customer. Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the introduction of impact windows and doors, energy efficiency in aluminum doors and windows, replacement of wood by eco-friendly aluminum, and introduction of fully reversible windows. YKK AP, Ply Gem Holdings Inc., PGT, Inc., Apogee Enterprises, Inc., and Fletcher Building are the major aluminum door and window suppliers in the global aluminum door and window market.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global aluminum door and window market by product type, by application, and region, and has come up with a comprehensive research report, “Growth Opportunities in Global Aluminum Door and Window Market 2016-2021: Trends, Forecast, and Market Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a springboard for growth strategy, as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global aluminum door and window market by product type, by application, and region, as follows:

The segments in the report are as follows:

By Product [Volume (million units) and $ million from 2010 to 2021]:

• Aluminum Door

o Exterior Door

o Patio Door

o Others

• Aluminum Window

o Sliding Window

o Bi-Fold Window

o Others

By End Use [$ million from 2010 to 2021]:

• Residential

• Commercial

o Healthcare

o Education

o Hospitality

o Retail

o Office

o Other

By Region [Volume (million units) and $ million from 2010 to 2021]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

This 211-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or helpdesk@lucintel.com. Lucintel offerings include Construction Market Report, Construction Reports, Industry / Market Analysis, Strategic Growth Consulting and Capital Investment Analysis.

This report addresses answers following 11 key questions:

Q. 1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the aluminum door and window market by end use (residential, commercial, healthcare, education, hospitality, retail, office, and other), product (door, window), and region (North America, Europe, APAC, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q. 3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are emerging trends in this market and reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are taken by key players for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by materials / product substitution?

Q.11. What M & A activity has occurred in the last 5 years?