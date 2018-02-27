Offshore IT Augmentation Done by CloudXtension

CloudXtension’s offshore IT augmentation allows an overworked IT department to run smoothly and efficiently.

[Burlingame, 2/27/2018] Information technology (IT) has become every business’ backbone. From budding SMEs to multinational conglomerates, IT is necessary to support a business’ data infrastructure. But not all businesses can manage the IT department. Some don’t have the knowledge while others simply don’t have the manpower to do so. In such case, CloudXtension It Augmentation can help hasten the process.

Outsourcing an IT department is becoming a common practice especially for small businesses. Relying on reputable third-party companies to bring in an IT department lessens the load of the business.

CloudXtension, a software and IT development company in Silicon Valley, offers off-shore IT augmentation for businesses not knowledgeable in training the IT department.

Upgrading Through Outsourcing

Outsourcing, also known as offshore augmentation, allows business to manage their IT concerns more economically. The aim of outsourcing is not to fully replace the pre-existing members of the IT department but rather to aid them with the workload.

The reinforcements provided by CloudXtension can alleviate the overload experienced by the in-house IT department. Outsourcing will not only lessen the workload of the current employees but also allow them to refocus on their core responsibilities.

CloudXtension knows that not all businesses are the same and therefore acknowledges that not all IT departments should be the same. With nearly two decades in the IT industry, the company makes sure that only the best IT professionals are hired.

CloudXtensionperformsthorough background checks to make sure that the team it sends is the right team for the job.

About CloudXtension

CloudXtension is a full-service software company founded by IT industry veterans in 2009. It has headquarters in Burlingame, CA with their main development center located in Gurgaon, India. It offers software solutions and services for all businesses.

Contact CloudXtension via their website https://cloudxtension.com for more information on other products and services.