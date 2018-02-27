NHAI on Track in Developing Highway Nest (Mini) of Wayside Amenities Model

The National Highway Authority of India, a nodal agency of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, is on track in its efforts of making the megaproject of the Wayside Amenities (WSAs) operational across the National Highways (NHs). The NHAI is implementing this project for the convenience of travellers and daily highway commuters to ensure a comfortable and safe journey, by facilitating them with basic amenities such as packaged food, drinking water and eatables on the NHs.

The ‘Mini’ amenities are a “mini version” of Highway Nest and Highway Village. Private land owners/persons having a minimum land of more than one hectare adjoining the NHs have been called for participation on a franchise basis. The NHAI had invited bids for Highway Nest ‘Mini’ in November last year, and the last date for submitting them was 7th January 2018. A notice issued by the NHAI stated that the construction should be concluded within a period of six weeks after the date of commencement.

The construction of Highway Nest (Mini) is already underway at all the 372 toll plazas of the NHs. They are going to be placed at a distance of 200-250 m from the toll gates. 46 Nests (Mini) have been established so far across various states in the country. They have already been inaugurated at Narayanpura toll plaza on NH-76, Udaipur-Chittorgarh-Kota, Hyderabad-Vijayawada section of NH-65, Korlapahad toll plazas under RO Hyderabad. This information was given by Shri Mansukh L Mandaviya, Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, in a written reply in Lok Sabha on 8th February 2018.

The project is being implemented under the dynamic leadership of Mr Akhilesh Srivastava, Chief General Manager (IT & Highway Operations), NHAI. They (NHAI) are closely monitoring the progress of this project and hope to finish the construction on majority of toll plazas across the national highways network in the country by the end of March this year.