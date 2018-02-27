MBAF adds Todd Hedgpeth as Director in Tax & Accounting Department

BOCA RATON, FL (February 27, 2018) – Todd Hedgpeth J.D., LL.M., has joined nationally recognized public accounting firm, MBAF, as a director in the Tax & Accounting Department, and will be based in the firm’s Boca Raton office. The announcement was made by Tony Argiz, Chairman and CEO of MBAF.

Hedgpeth brings more than 19 years of international tax planning and compliance experience to high net worth individuals, family offices and closely held businesses. He has worked with clients across a variety of industries including manufacturing, distribution and service, publicly traded technology firms, pharmaceutical and agricultural businesses, private equity firms, and hedge funds.

“Todd’s experience and commitment to delivering exceptional client work will further strengthen our Boca Raton office and enhance our suite of offerings in order to continue to provide our clients with the tools to achieve their financial and business goals,” said Marjorie Horwin, managing principal of MBAF’s Boca Raton office. “His insight into matters of international tax planning, compliance structuring and other advisory services makes him an invaluable addition to our team.”

Hedgpeth has extensive knowledge in the management of the due diligence process, as well as analysis, financial structuring and post-acquisition-related tax planning and financial statement analysis for both foreign and domestic investors. He also has more than a decade of experience preparing ASC-740 quantitative analysis for privately held and publicly traded companies.

Hedgpeth is committed to the advancement of the profession and is active in civic organizations, serving as a current member of the Maryland State Bar and the International Fiscal Association. He is the past chairman of DFK International’s International Tax Committee and a past member of the New York State Society of CPAs’ International Taxation Committee.

Hedgpeth earned a B.A. in Political Science from West Virginia University, a J.D. from Mercer University School of Law and an LL.M. Master of Tax Law from Boston University School of Law.