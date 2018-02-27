Latest Research on Global Food Safety Testing Market Forecast 2023

The report on Food Safety Testing Market by applications (dairy, fruits and vegetables, meat, poultry, processed foods and others), testing types(food safety market include adulteration testing, allergen testing, GMO Testing, pathogen testing, non-pathogen testing, nutritional labeling, pesticide testing, toxin testing and others) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global Food Safety Testing Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 0.072 in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global food safety testing market by applications, testing types and region. As per the applications, the market is segmented into dairy, fruits and vegetables, meat, poultry, processed foods and others. On the basis of testing types, the segments in the food safety market include adulteration testing, allergen testing, GMO Testing, pathogen testing, non-pathogen testing, nutritional labeling, pesticide testing, toxin testing and others.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. North American region holds the largest share in the global food safety testing market. Stringent regulations for food safety, expansion of GMO foods and the increasing contaminant illnesses are major factors contributing in growth of the market. Demand in UK and Germany drives the market in the European region. Contaminant and food borne diseases in UK drive the food industry to go for food safety testing technologies to aim for better quality. The Asia- Pacific region is the fastest emerging market due to the factors such as increasing population, increasing demand for food products and increasing stringent regulations for food safety. China and India drive the Asia-Pacific region as awareness among consumers regarding the need for healthier foods has increased in these countries over the past few years. Moreover, the regulations related to food safety led to improvement in the hygiene standards in food processing industry and it pushed the industry to adopt advanced food safety testing techniques. Japan is expected to benefit from patents and innovations in the food safety testing obtained by its major players in the market.

Companies Profiled:

The companies covered in the report include, ALS Limited, Bureau Veritas S.A, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, Eurofins Scientific, Genetic ID NA Inc, Genon Laboratories Ltd, International Laboratory Services, Intertek Group Plc, Silliker Inc, TUV Rheinland Group.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of food safety testing globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of food safety testing. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the food safety testing market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market.

The report also provides in depth analysis of regulatory framework pertaining to food safety testing market. This will help the companies to understand the regulatory compliance, supports, and barriers in the food safety testing market. This section highlights key amendments and their implication on food safety testing market in the short run as well as in the long run.This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the food safety testing market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

