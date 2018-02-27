Human Growth Hormone Market is Estimated to Generate US$ 5,261.5 Million Revenue by 2026 End

Growth hormone deficiency affects both adults and children. The market for human growth hormone is anticipated to have significant growth in the near future. Increasing investment by key players in the research activities and increasing awareness about the importance of growth hormone are major factors driving the market growth. Growth hormone is a small protein that acts on various tissues in the human body and also boosts protein production.

A lot of research activities are being conducted on growth hormone and how it can be used to reverse various health problems. Among various biological effects, injecting growth hormone has been found to decrease body fat and increase muscle mass. Many key market players are entering into joint ventures, and mergers and acquisitions to conduct research and development activities in order to launch new products and expand globally.

A strategic study of the global human growth hormone market and forecast for the period 2017-2026 has been provided in the report. Market research experts Transparency Market Research conducted a comprehensive research approach including qualitative and quantitative research methods. This has been done to analyze various factors such as demand in the market, key developments, technological innovation, and services provided. In order to forecast market growth globally, primary and secondary research was also done. Primary research included interviews with market experts, here, the information provided by respondents was verified using various data sources. Annual reports, investor presentation, and financial reports formed the part of the secondary research.

The report on the global human growth hormone also identifies the prominent market drivers, key trends, opportunities for the growth in the market and obstacles or challenges. The report also includes a comprehensive analysis of factors impacting the growth of the market along with Porter’s five force analysis, market attractiveness analysis and SWOT analysis. The report also offers market revenue, along with the CAGR, year-on-year growth for the forecast period 2017-2026.

The report also offers a thorough analysis of the key players and competitive market landscape. Company overview, product portfolio, new developments, and unique business strategies adopted by the key companies are also provided in the report. The information on companies provided in the report allows a better understanding of the market and helps in planning strategies to compete in the market.

The global human growth hormone is segmented on the basis of route of administration, distribution channel, indication, and region. In terms of route of administration, the market is segmented into intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, and oral.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is divided into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, online pharmacy, and clinics. By indication, the market segment includes growth hormone deficiency, turner syndrome, idiopathic short stature, prader-willi syndrome, and other indications.

Geographical segmentation of the global human growth hormone market includes Latin America, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), North America, Japan, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Some of the key players in the global human growth hormone market are Pfizer Inc., Merck KGaA, Eli Lilly and Company, Novo Nordisk A/S, Novartis AG, Anhui Anke Biotechnology (Group) Co., Ltd, Ipsen S.A., Roche Holdings, Inc., Biopartners GmbH, and GeneScience Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

