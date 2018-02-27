Hotel in Port Wentworth GA: Known For Its Comfy and Top-Notch Accommodations

For Immediate Release:

Port Wentworth, GA, February 27, 2018: When you are planning to visit Port Wentworth, Georgia, you need to look for a place that can fulfill all your needs. Since there are plenty of hotels in Port Wentworth GA that offers various discounted hotel rooms, you really need to pick the best hotel for you. Days Inn & Suites is a superb hotel in Port Wentworth GA where you are sure to feel right at your home.

It is one of the best Savannah North I-95 hotels that offer guests the supreme hotel experience and vacation getaway. It is budget friendly and fits the budget of the people who are seeking for cheaper accommodation. Guests can select from single rooms, double rooms or suites all with high-grade amenities and features.

This hotel Savannah Georgia is perfect for business meeting, family vacations and romantic getaways. They believe in offering the very best of the hotels in Savannah GA and the surrounding area, where you are able to get some rest, wake refreshed and prepared to deal with your customers, clients or colleagues. Amenities they give you include a free daybreak breakfast, free Wi-Fi, free parking, a seasonal outdoor pool, an exercise center and in-room refrigerators and microwaves.

Either you are looking for hotels near Savannah Trolley Tour or hotels near Old Fort Jackson Savannah, Days Inn & Suites is always there for you with the family-friendly experience you need and deserve. It is one of the top-quality, budget Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport hotels which offer all the standard amenities, so that you have a joyous stay at this marvelous place.

About the Company:

Days Inn & Suites is one of the most-preferred hotels in Port Wentworth GA, offering quality services and warm hospitality to make your stay comfortable and convenient. For more information visit http://daysinnsav.com/

Contact Details:

Company Name: Days Inn & Suites – Savannah North I-95

Address: 105 Travelers Way, Port Wentworth,

Georgia 31407, US

Phone: +1 (912) 629-1900

###