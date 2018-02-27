Higher Education Technology Conference & Expo 2018

1 full day conference, over 30 speakers, 300+ higher ed leaders & educators, over 10 partner organisations.

Join more than 300 senior leaders in higher education as we explore current and emerging technology trends that are changing the landscape of today’s higher education institution.

Summit & Expo Date: 22nd March 2018

Venue: Vivanta by Taj, MG Road, Bangalore, India Pin- 560001

Registrations Open at: http://bit.ly/2GNbqku

During our conference, our team of experts and esteemed guest speakers will explore the innovations through technology that are defining the next frontier in higher education. Our attendees will participate in a dialogue that will provide insight into what this means for higher education institutions from across the country.

The Higher Education Technology Conference will explore forward-looking digital age themes in the global higher education landscape. Sessions and Panel discussions will focus on mapping and meeting future demand for higher education, the rise of higher education in India (and beyond), challenges to traditional modes of education, and how higher education can stay relevant in this new age. The Conference will bring together some 300 participants from various cities, representing senior government officials, higher education administrators, academics and practitioners, for an engaging exchange of ideas and best practices.

For any query regarding Speaking, Sponsorship, Partnership, Attending or in general, please contact us on events@edtechreview.in or call us on +91-11-41321030