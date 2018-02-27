High Pressure Processing Market: Global Product Intelligence, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2023

The report on High Pressure Processing Market by equipment type (vertical hpp equipment, horizontal hpp equipment), by application (meat, fruits & vegetables, seafood, juice & beverages, and others) and by end users (smes, large production plants, groups) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global High Pressure Processing Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.7% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

HPP is a natural and environmentally friendly process that helps in maintaining the characteristics of the ingredient (such as nutrients) and the flavor. This technology meets the demands related to thermal methods, removes the vitamin and changes the flavor of the food while HPP maintain the taste as well as the vitamins which are very essential for the consumer. HPP technology is put into practice by seafood & meat processors to satisfy the desired softness and extract the meat from crustaceans.

Segments Covered:

High pressure processing market is broadly classified on the basis of equipment types, production size and end-use applications. Equipment such as batch processing and semi-continuous processing are available depending upon the size of production including low scaled to medium and high scale production capacities. Large scale production is normally seen in developed economies, while small and mid-scale are gaining prominence in developing economies.

On the basis of applications, HPP market is broadly segmented into juices and beverages, vegetable products, meat products and seafood products. Juices and beverages along with meat products cover the majority of HPP applications. HPP equipment in vegetable products, though has a relatively low presence, is gaining wide prominence among food processing industries and is anticipated to witness above average growth rate during the forecast period, 2017 – 2023.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. Among the various regions covered, North America dominated the global high pressure processing market.

Companies Profiled:

Some of the key players that are dominating this market are Avure Technologies Inc., Chic Freshertech, Baotou Kefa High Pressure Technology Co. Ltd., Hiperbaric Espana, Multivac Sepp Haggenmüller GmbH, Kobe Steel Ltd., Thyssenkrupp Ag, Stansted Fluid Power Ltd., Beskyd Frycovice A.S., Motivatit Seafoods L.L.C., and Millard Refrigerated Services, among others.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of high pressure processing globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of high pressure processing. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the high pressure processing market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market.

The report also provides in depth analysis of regulatory framework pertaining to high pressure processing market. This will help the companies to understand the regulatory compliance, supports, and barriers in the high pressure processing market. This section highlights key amendments and their implication on high pressure processing market in the short run as well as in the long run.

This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the high pressure processing market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

