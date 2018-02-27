Global Technology Spending on Core Administration in Healthcare Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024

A new report added to the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine “Technology Spending on Core Administration in Healthcare Market“is a comprehensive repository of information, providing market share, size, and forecast.

This report provides forecast and analysis of the technology spending on core administration in healthcare on the global and regional levels. It provides historical data of 2015 along with forecast from 2016 to 2024 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn). The report also includes macroeconomic indicators along with an outlook on core administration systems in healthcare. It includes drivers and restraints of core administration in healthcare and impact on each region during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of applications and opportunities for core administration solutions and services vendors. It also includes detailed analysis by deployment, solution, end users and the workflow process.

In order to provide users of this report with a comprehensive view of the core administration landscape, we have included a detailed competitiveness analysis and company players with unique propositions. The dashboard provides a detailed comparison of core administration solution and services vendors on parameters such as revenue sales, ranking of global players, strategic consolidations, i.e. mergers & acquisitions, licensing activities, and R&D activities. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, by solution, deployment, end-user and region.

Global Technology Spending on Core Administration in Healthcare: Segmentation

The report includes the revenue generated from sales of core administration solutions in all regions and important countries in these regions. By solution, the technology spending on core administration in healthcare has been segmented into in-house and outsource. The in-house segment is further divided into hardware, software, and services. By deployment, the technology spending on core administration in healthcare is segmented into cloud-based and on-premise. On the basis of end users, the technology spending on core administration in healthcare is segmented into payers and providers. The payer segment is further divided into insurance companies, government, and others and the provider segment is further divided into hospitals and others. On the basis of region, the technology spending on core administration in healthcare is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.

Global Technology Spending on Core Administration in Healthcare: Research Methodology

Market numbers have been estimated based on technology spending on core administrative solutions in healthcare by solution, and the revenue is derived from regional pricing trends. Technology spending and forecasts for each segment have been provided in the context of global and regional markets. The technology spending on core administration in healthcare has been analyzed based on expected demand. Prices considered for the calculation of revenue are regional average prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional core administration solutions vendors, suppliers, and system integrators. All key end users have been considered, and potential applications have been estimated on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents. Regional demand patterns have been considered while estimating the spending on various solutions marketed in different regions. Top-down approach has been used to estimate the technology spending on core administration in healthcare by regions. Market numbers for solution, deployment, end-user and regional segments have been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is cumulative of each region’s demand. The company-level market share has been derived on the basis of revenues reported by key vendors. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, press releases, company news, Google Books, company annual reports, white papers, other websites, and publications.

Global Technology Spending on Core Administration in Healthcare: Competitive Dynamics

The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of some of the key participants operating in the global market. Some of the players in core administration systems in healthcare include Plexis Healthcare Systems, DST Systems, Inc., HealthEdge Software, Inc., ikaSystems Corporation, TriZetto Corporation, Health Solutions Plus, Inc., Aldera Holdings, Inc., Wonderbox Technologies, UPP Technology, Inc., and HealthAxis Group, LLC.

The market has been segmented as below:

Global Technology Spending on Core Administration in Healthcare – By Solution

In-House

Hardware

Software

Services

Outsource

Global Technology Spending on Core Administration in Healthcare – By Deployment

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

Global Technology Spending on Core Administration in Healthcare – By End Users

Payers

Insurance Companies

Government

Others

Providers

Hospitals

Others

Global Technology Spending on Core Administration in Healthcare– By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

India

Japan

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

RSA

Rest of Middle East & Africa

