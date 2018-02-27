Global Saffron Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment to 2026

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been serving as an active source to cater intelligent research report to enlighten both readers and investors. This research study titled “Saffron Market“

In 2015, the saffron market for target countries (Netherlands, Iran, U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Spain, China, Belgium, Luxembourg & Italy) was valued at nearly US$ 350 Mn which is expected to reach nearly US$ 480 Mn by 2021 end. The saffron market for target countries is expected to be valued at nearly US$ 620 Mn by the end of 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period. The market is estimated to represent incremental opportunity of nearly US$ 270 Mn between 2016 and 2026.

Demand for saffron is high as it contains antioxidants such as zeaxanthin, lycopene, a- and ß-carotenes that protect humans from stress, cancers, infections, and also act as immune modulators. In addition it has many therapeutic applications which has increased its demand in the pharmaceutical industry. These properties of saffron are expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Saffron Market for Target Countries, by Form

The thread segment was estimated to account for a value share of 55.8% by 2016 end. The thread segment is expected to remain dominant in terms of value over the forecast period. However, this segment is expected to lose 400 BPS by 2026 over 2016. The powder segment was estimated to account for a value share of 38.6% by 2016 end. This segment is expected to gain 510 BPS over the forecast period and account for a value share of 43.7% by 2026 end. Increasing usage of the powder form of saffron for application in the food & beverages industry and in medical applications is expected to support revenue growth of the segment over the forecast period. The liquid segment was estimated to account for a value share of 5.6% by 2016 end. This segment is expected to lose 100 BPS over the forecast period.

Saffron Market for Target Countries Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Form

The powder segment is expected to register a relatively high CAGR during the forecast period. The thread segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.5% in terms of value over the forecast period. The liquid segment is projected to exhibit moderate growth registering a CAGR of 3.1% in terms of value over the forecast period. Low availability of products in liquid form may restrain revenue growth of the related segment over the forecast period.

Iran Saffron Market Analysis and Forecast

In 2015, the saffron market in Iran was valued at nearly US$ 220 Mn, which is expected to reach more than US$ 300 Mn by 2021 end. The saffron market in the country is expected to be valued at nearly US$ 400 Mn by the end of 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period. The Iran saffron market was estimated to represent absolute $ opportunity of nearly US$ 15 Mn in 2016 over 2015 and is anticipated to record incremental opportunity of nearly US$ 180 Mn between 2016 and 2026.

“Influx of counterfeit saffron is affecting the saffron market adversely

Growth of the global saffron market is being impacted due to the production of fake saffron. Counterfeit saffron is sold at far lower prices, which is affecting overall market growth. The trade of counterfeit saffron is affecting consumer purchasing decisions and negatively impacting the goodwill of manufacturers. In addition, with reduced market credibility, there is a lack of government regulations and steps to control the flow of counterfeit saffron in the market, which is further expected to restrain market growth during the forecast period.”

