Global Precious Metal Plating Chemicals Market Projected to Grow at 3.9% CAGR through 2027

The global precious metal plating chemicals market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% during the assessment period 2017-2027. A new research study titled “Precious Metal Plating Chemicals Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017 – 2027)” added to the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) offers detailed insights into the growth of the market during the assessment period.

The report offers detailed insights on the key factors that are impacting the growth of the market. A holistic quantitative and qualitative assessment on the key market factors has been offered for the perusal of readers. Steady demand for precious metal plating chemicals from various end-use industries is likely to promote market growth over the forecast period. However, concerns about the environmental damage caused due to incorporation of these chemicals can impede growth during the assessment period. Although manufacturers are shifting to sustainable solutions, a wider push is required to sustain the growth of the market.

In a bid to give readers detailed and holistic insights, the report offers lucid segmentation on the basis of product form, region, end use industry, region, and chemical base metal. By product form, demand for solution/concentrate is likely to remain the highest, and this segment is projected to grow at 4% CAGR during the assessment period. Electrical and electronics segment continues to account for the highest demand for precious metal plating chemicals, and is likely to remain the largest end-use industry for these chemicals during the forecast period. Gold is the largest segment on the basis of chemical base metal, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the assessment period.

According to the report, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is one of the most lucrative markets for manufacturers, and it will continue to offer a plethora of opportunities during the assessment period. The region is lucrative on the basis of both production and consumption, with China and India among the most prominent markets. Although the outlook on the precious metal plating chemicals market in APEJ remains positive, the recent crackdown by authorities in China over factories and industries can induce correction in the market.

The report also offers a detailed competitive landscape that gives readers holistic analysis on the strategies of leading players. Some of the key players profiled in the report include MATSUDA SANGYO CO., LTD., SAXONIA Edelmetalle GmbH, JAPAN PURE CHEMICAL CO. Ltd., Heimerle + Meule GmbH, UMA CHEMICALS, Shaanxi Kaida Chemical Engineering Co., Ltd., American Elements, Metalor Technologies International SA, Superchem Finishers, Heraeus Holding, LEGOR GROUP S.p.A., Johnson Matthey, Umicore, Robert Chemical Co., Inc., Technic Inc., Electrochemical Products, Riko Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Grauer & Weil (India) Limited, Micron Platers and Solar Applied Materials Technology Corporation.

