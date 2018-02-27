Global Insulated Shippers Market Expected to Offer Revenue Higher than US$ 5,000 Mn by 2026

It has been analyzed that, the growing requirement for shipping pharmaceutical, chemical, food and beverage as well as biomedical products globally has led to surge in adoption of the insulated shipping solutions. The market for insulated shippers has experienced a huge surge in the past few years and this growth has been studied through a research report titled “Insulated Shippers Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2026”. This analysis offers a precise insights on the vital aspects of the global insulated shipping market and presents details regarding the growth patterns, prime segments and competitive landscape prevailing in the overall market.

As per research findings, the shipped products are usually subject to extreme weather conditions. This has motivated the demand for insulated containers as well as temperature-sensitive solutions in the coming years. Furthermore, it has been evaluated that the global insulated shippers market is likely to represent a value of over US$ 5,000 Mn by 2026-end. The report focuses on the various factors associated to the global insulated shippers market. Market dynamics are carefully covered in this report, which permit the readers to understand the growth trends in a better manner. With demand for food products increasing in a continuous pattern, sales of insulated packaging solutions is anticipated to remain high across the global market. Moreover, increasing preference related to safe delivery of diverse products has encouraged manufacturers to mix advanced packaging technology like fiberglass, rigid polystyrene foam panels and closed cell spray foam.

The following section of the report focuses on the segmentation of the global insulated shippers market. Based on product type, the global market is bifurcated into envelops & panels, polyurethane (PUR), expanded polystyrene (EPS), vacuum insulated panel (VIP) and other products. Further, the prime applications covered in the assessment include frozen applications, ambient applications, chilled applications and pharmaceutical. Based on end use, the the target market covers food and beverages, pharmaceutical, and others. Geographically, North America, Latin America, APEJ, Europe, Japan and MEA, are the prominent market regions for insulated shippers. Each of these regions are assessed on the basis of market size and revenue comparison.

The last section of the report talks about the market competition stressing on the major players from the global insulated shippers market. Some of the key players from the concerned market include Cold Chain Technologies Inc., Pelican Biothermal LLC, Snyder Industries, Inc., Saeplast Americas Inc, Sonoco Products Company, Tempack Packaging Solutions S.L., American Aerogel Corporation, Cryopak Industries Inc., TKT GmbH and EcoCool GmbH.

