Global Digital Commerce Platform Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024

This report intends to provide a comprehensive strategic analysis of the global digital commerce platform market along with revenue and growth forecasts for the period from 2014 to 2024. With advancements in digital commerce platforms and rising demand for Internet based commerce in retail, the digital commerce platform market is expected to experience high growth in the coming decade. Some of the factors supporting the growth of the market worldwide include the emergence of digital commerce and increased technological investment such as cloud in developed regions such as North America. Also factors such as increasing awareness of cloud based digital commerce platforms, high demand for digital commerce from retail sector and growing demand from developing regions such as Asia-pacific due to changing consumer preferences are also fuelling the growth of market. The impact of these and other macro-micro economic factors have been analyzed while developing the market growth models.

Digital Commerce Platform Market: Research Methodologies

This research study on the global digital commerce platform market provides a detailed analysis on digital commerce platform deployed for different applications by end-users depending upon their needs. The study explains the penetration within each market segment across various geographies, and how these segments have accelerated the growth of the market as a whole. It includes a comprehensive coverage of the underlying economic and technological factors influencing the digital commerce platform market growth. The report offers an in-depth study of the market drivers, restraints, and growth opportunities. Using these factors, the study identifies various trends prominent in the industry and are expected to influence the market growth during the forecast period from 2016 to 2024. The report provides the competitive landscape of key players in the digital commerce platform market in order to highlight the state of competition therein. It also provides a detailed competitive analysis of the key players in the market and identifies various business strategies adopted by them.

The global digital commerce platform market is analyzed by segmenting it on the basis of business model, deployment model and end-users. The business model segment covers, the market is classified into business to consumer (B2C), business to business (B2B), consumer to business (C2B), consumer to consumer (C2C). Based on deployment model covers on-premise, software as a service, fully managed and open source. In terms of end-users, the global digital commerce platform market is segmented into BFSI, retail, IT and Telecommunication, airline & travel and others which include entertainment, education etc. Geographically, the global market for digital commerce platform has been segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The market size and forecast for each region has been provided for the period from 2014 to 2024 along with the CAGR (%) for the forecast period from 2016 to 2024. The study also includes quantitative analysis of the competitive scenario for major countries/regions such as the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Japan, India, Australia and Brazil. The analysis by business model, deployment model, end-users and regions helps in evaluating the present scenario and growth prospects of the digital commerce platform market over the forecast period from 2016 to 2024.

Digital Commerce Platform Market: Competitive Landscape

A list of strategies have been provided for existing market players to take strategic decisions and strengthen their market position in the global digital commerce platform market. The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the digital commerce platform market on the basis of various attributes, such as company overview, SWOT analysis, segment presence, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. The major players profiled in this report include IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Hybris AG, Demandware, Inc., Magento, Inc., Digital River, Inc., CloudCraze Software LLC, Apttus Corporation, NetSuite Inc. and Elastic Path Software Inc., among others.

Market Segmentation:

Digital Commerce Platform Market Analysis, by Business Model

Business to consumer (B2C)

Business to Business (B2B)

Consumer to business (C2B)

Consumer to consumer (C2C)

Digital Commerce Platform Market Analysis, by Deployment Model

On-premise

Software as a service

Fully Managed

Open source

Digital Commerce Platform Market Analysis, by End-user

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

IT and Telecommunication

Airline and Travel

Others

In addition, the report provides cross-sectional analysis of the digital commerce platform market with respect to the following geographical segments:

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

The U.K.

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

The UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

