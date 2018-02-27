Global and Europe Social Media Analytics Market – Analysis and Outlook to 2022

This report presents a comprehensive overview of the Social Media Analytics market in Europe, which shares the history data information from 2012 to 2016, and forecast from 2017 to 2022.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the market, including its dynamics, structure, characteristics, main players, growth and demand drivers, etc. As a Detailed Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Social Media Analytics industry.

This report focuses Global and Europe market, including details as following:

Key Players

International Business Machines Corporation (US)

Oracle Corporation (US)

Salesforce (US)

Adobe Systems Incorporated (US)

SAS Institute Inc. (US)

Clarabridge, Inc. (US)

Netbase Solutions, Inc. (US)

Brandwatch (UK)

Talkwalker Inc., (Luxembourg)

GoodData Corporation (US)

Crimson Hexagon, Inc. (US)

Simply Measured, Inc. (US)

Sysomos (Canada)

Digimind (US)

Unmetric Inc. (US)

Cision US Inc. (US)

Simplify360, Inc. (India)

Hootsuite Media Inc. (Canada)

Meltwater (US)

Germinait Solutions Private Limited (India)

Socialbakers (US)

Spredfast, Inc. (US)

Sprinkler, Inc. (US)

Synthesio (US)

Lithium Technologies, Inc. (US)

Tableau Software Inc. (US)

Tencent (China)

Key Regions

North America

United States

Canada

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherland

Others

Asia & Pacific

China

Japan

India

Korea

Australia

Southeast Asia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Vietnam

Singapore

Malaysia

Others

Africa & Middle East

South Africa

Egypt

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Iran

Others

Key Product Type

By Analytics Type: Predictive analytics, Prescriptive analytics, Diagnostic analytics, Descriptive analytics.

By Deployment Model: On-premises, Cloud.

By Component: Software, Services, Managed services, Professional services, Support and maintenance services.

Key Applications

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large enterprises

Table of Contents

Global and Europe Social Media Analytics Market – Analysis and Outlook to 2022

1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

11.3 Europe Social Media Analytics Sales (K Units) Forecast by Application (2017-2022)

11.4 Europe Social Media Analytics Sales (K Units) Forecast by Analytics Type (2017-2022)

11.5 Europe Social Media Analytics Sales (K Units) Forecast by Deployment Model (2017-2022)

11.6 Europe Social Media Analytics Sales (K Units) Forecast by Component (2017-2022)

