Forecast and Analysis on Global Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent Market (2018-2025) by MarketResearchReports.biz

This report studies the Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent market status and outlook of global and United States, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and United States market, and splits the Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent market by product type and application/end industries.

The global Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent market is valued at XX million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially the United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent.

United States plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of XX.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

United States

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

The major players in global and United States market, including

BASF

Thomson Research Associates

Toagosei

Microban

Ishizuka Glass Group

Sanitized

Sinanen Zeomic

Addmaster

Koa Glass

Sciessent

Milliken

Dow

Chenzhou City Jingui Silver

Pure Bioscience

Nafur

Hangzhou Wan Jing New Material

Weilai

Jinda Nano Tech

On the basis of product, the market is primarily split into

Silicate Carriers

Phosphate Carriers

Titanium Dioxide Carriers

Glass Carriers

On the basis on the end users/application, this report covers

Textile

Coating

Plastic

Table of Contents

2018-2025 Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent Report on Global and United States Market, Status and Forecast, by Players, Types and Applications

1 Methodology and Data Source

1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

1.2 Data Source

1.2.1 Secondary Sources

1.2.2 Primary Sources

1.3 Disclaimer

2 Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent Market Overview

2.1 Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent Product Overview

2.2 Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent Market Segment by Type

2.2.1 Silicate Carriers

2.2.2 Phosphate Carriers

2.2.3 Titanium Dioxide Carriers

2.2.4 Glass Carriers

2.3 Global Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent Product Segment by Type

2.3.1 Global Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent Sales (K Units) and Growth (%) by Type (2013, 2017 and 2025)

2.3.2 Global Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent Sales (K Units) and Market Share (%) by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.3 Global Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share (%) by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.4 Global Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent Price (USD/Unit) by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 United States Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent Product Segment by Type

2.4.1 United States Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent Sales (K Units) and Growth by Type (2013, 2017 and 2025)

2.4.2 United States Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent Sales (K Units) and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.4.3 United States Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.4.4 United States Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent Price (USD/Unit) by Type (2013-2018)

3 Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent Application/End Users

3.1 Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent Segment by Application/End Users

3.1.1 Textile

3.1.2 Coating

3.1.3 Plastic

3.2 Global Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent Product Segment by Application

3.2.1 Global Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent Sales (K Units) and CGAR (%) by Application (2013, 2017 and 2025)

3.2.2 Global Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent Sales (K Units) and Market Share (%) by Application (2013-2018)

3.3 United States Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent Product Segment by Application

3.3.1 United States Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent Sales (K Units) and CGAR (%) by Application (2013, 2017 and 2025)

3.3.2 United States Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent Sales (K Units) and Market Share (%) by Application (2013-2018)

