Flavored Water Market Analysis 2018 | Industry Update, Size, Share, Growth, Leading Players, Segment and Trend by Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario:

Drinking plenty of water is essential for the human body as it assists in curing most of the body problems. However, water being tasteless, many find it difficult to consume the right amount of water required for the body. Flavored water provides a solution to this problem by adding flavors and taste to the water, which increases its intake among the population. Different natural flavors available in the market such as lemon, orange, mixed berry, apple, and others add health benefits along with taste to the water which is attracting the consumers towards this market.

Flavored water is gaining popularity among the consumers owing to various health benefits associated with them. Moreover, the variety of flavors available in the market is driving the market growth. Also, different flavors have different health benefits associated with them such as adding a slice of lemon to the water offers key nutrients and disease-fighting benefits, orange adds various vitamins to the drink, and so on. Increasing health problems among the growing population followed by growing interest in flavored water are driving the growth of flavored water market globally.

Manufacturers are making continuous efforts and coming up with various innovative products which are further linking benefits of flavored water to health and beauty regimes. Growth in the retail sector is also propelling the growth of the market owing to the ease of availability of the product to fulfill its growing demand. However, artificial ingredients added to the flavored water is a restraint to the growth of the market.

Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the global flavored water market are Clearly Canadian (Canada), PepsiCo (U.S.), The Coca-Cola Company (U.S.), Hint, Inc. (U.S.), Crystal Geyser Water Company (U.S.), O Beverages, LLC (U.S.), Nestlé (Switzerland), Kraft Heinz (U.S.), Ayala (Philippines), Sunny Delight Beverages (U.S.), and many more.

Key Findings:

Demand for mixed flavors in flavored water is gaining popularity among the consumers

Flavored water with herbs combo is propelling the growth of this product mainly in developing countries

Segments:

On the basis of the type, flavored water is segmented into carbonated and non-carbonated flavored water. Among them, the carbonated flavored water is witnessed to be dominating the market. However, the non-carbonated flavored water is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period.

Based on the flavors, the flavored water market is segmented into lemon, orange, mixed berry, apple, and others. Among all, the lemon segment is witnessed to be dominating the market followed by the orange segment.

Based on the packaging material, the flavored water market is segmented into glass and plastic. Among them, the plastic segment is witnessed to be dominating the market. However, glass segment is observed to have substantial growth over the forecast period.

On the basis of the distribution channel, the market is segmented into store-based and non-store based distribution channel. The store-based distribution channel is dominating the market owing to one-stop shop experience followed by a wide range of options available on one shelf.

Regional Analysis:

The global flavored water market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). Europe is dominating the market followed by North America. Germany, France, and Italy are the major contributors to the growth of flavored water market. In North America, the U.S. is the major contributor to the growth of the market. Presence of the major key players in this region is driving the growth of flavored water market in North America.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region over the forecasted period. India, China, and Japan are the major contributors in this region owing to the increasing health awareness and inclination towards a healthy diet. Latin America is also expected to witness moderate growth over the estimated period followed by the Middle-East region.