Fitness Tracker Market 2018: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, Forecast to 2023

The key players in the global fitness tracker market include- Apple Inc. (U.S.), Fitbit (U.S.), Nike (U.S.), Misfit Wearable, Inc. (U.S.), Samsung (South Korea), Garmin (U.S.), Suunto (Europe), Jawbone (U.S.), Casio (Japan), Polar (Europe), Adidas (Germany), Xiaomi (China) and Nokia (Europe) among others.

The global fitness tracker market is highly competitive. Various established international brands, domestic brands and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. The key players are nonstop increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio. The Fitness Tracker Market is highly competitive due to the presence of several large vendors. The competition among the vendors will intensify due to the increase in product extensions and various above-mentioned factors. The players in the fitness tracker market compete on the basis of the factors such as technology, features, design and compatibility. The vendors or the manufacturers are continuously coming up with new ideas and technologies to gain competitive advantage over their competitors.

Segments:

For the purpose of this study, Market Research Future has segmented the market of fitness tracker into age group, product type, wearing type, sales channel, application, end-users and region.

By Age Group

• Adult’s Fitness Tracker

• Children’s Fitness Tracker

By Product Type

• Activity Monitors

• Smart Watches

• Smart Clothing

By Wearing Type

• Handwear

• Legwear

• Headwear

• Others (Torsowear, clothwear etc.)

By Sales Channel

• Online Sales

• Retail Sales

By Application

• Heart Rate Tracking

• Sleep Measurement Tracking

• Glucose Measurement Tracking

• Sports, Running, Cycling Tracking

By End-users

• Sports

• Hospitals and diagnosis center

• Others

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Rest Of The World

Intended Audience:

• Diagnosis center

• Healthcare Institutes

• Fitness Trainers

• Fitness Centers

• Research & Development

• Software Companies

• Hardware Companies

