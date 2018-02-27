Expert Digital Marketing Agency Offers Fantastic New Social Media Training Course

A highly reputable online marketing company is offering digital marketers and budding entrepreneurs a fantastic opportunity to participate in their new social media training courses. Since 2009, Clickthrough has helped businesses successfully build an online brand presence, and is now ready to share their expertise with anyone who is ready to grow their business online through effective social media marketing.

Clickthrough’s new course is aimed at professional marketers, website owners, and digital marketing agencies who are keen to learn how to establish a strong online presence using key social media marketing techniques.

Clickthrough’s social media course will help clients by enabling them to convert more fans into customers and ensure that the social media strategy that they are using stands out online. The company knows how competitive the online marketing landscape is, and is offering their clients a chance to gain the upper hand against their competitors.

The new social media training course is custom-designed to match the exact requirements of individual clients, and is available anywhere in New Zealand. Clickthrough will make sure they get a full picture of what each individual client needs before setting a price or arranging a date for the course to commence.

Attendees will be taught in person by an expert social media marketing tutor who will provide tips and techniques as well as advice on how a social media campaign can be implemented and/or improved. Clients will learn a variety of valuable skills including how to use social media in partnership with search engine marketing and email, integrate social media into a full marketing campaign, and write content that will never fail to engage the target audience. The comprehensive course offered by Clickthrough also provides clients with the information they need to track the success of their social media campaign.

Clickthrough is a highly reputable digital marketing company, based in New Zealand. Their services are mainly based on digital marketing, content creation, performance tracking and a range of e-marketing courses. With fifty members of staff employed around the world, the company provides their services to customers in New Zealand, Australia and in other countries across the world such as the UK and Dubai.

As well as working to provide an excellent level of service, the company is also proud supporters of NFP organisations, working to make the planet a better place. The new social media training course is a fresh direction for a company that is always expanding and constantly pushing the boundaries of what they can offer their clients.

More information about the new service can be found on the company website. Alternatively, a representative of Clickthrough can be contacted directly with the information provided below.

CONTACT:

Glen Maguire

Company: Clickthrough e-Training

Address: 20 Florence Avenue, Orewa, Auckland, New Zealand

Phone: +64 99-972 9524

Email: glen@clickthrough.co.nz

Website: https://www.clickthrough.co.nz/services/social-media-marketing-training-courses