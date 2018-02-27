Europe Nutraceutical Ingredients Market worth USD 8.21 billion by 2021

Europe Nutraceutical Ingredients market is anticipated to grow at 7.51% CAGR from 2016 to 2021 and it is estimated that the Europe market was valued at USD 5.72 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 8.21 billion by 2021.

Market Overview:

Nutraceuticals are defined as the type of food or drink which, through the addition of certain active ingredients, can provide health benefits in addition to the basic nutritional values other foods offer. In addition to reducing the risk of chronic diseases, it also provides health benefits that could be physiological or mental, promoting growth, and enhancing the performance of body and mind.

The Europe nutraceutical ingredients market is driven by the increased demand for nutraceutical ingredients due to the increasing awareness among consumers regarding healthy diet including nutraceutical ingredients. An increase in the incidences of chronic diseases and rise in the geriatric population is the key factor boosting the demand for the nutraceutical ingredient. There has been a significant increase in the usage of nutraceutical ingredients in the pharmaceutical drugs because of its properties such as anti-aging also aids the growth of the market. However, the high cost involved in R&D activities is restraining the growth of the market. Furthermore, growing consumption of nutraceutical ingredients is hindered by the rising trend toward of natural products (plant- or animal-based concentrates rich in certain ingredients) rather than industrially manufactured food and beverages or dietary supplements.

The Europe market is segmented on the basis of Type, Health Benefit, Form and Application. On the basis of Type, it is segmented into Pre and Probiotic, Protein, Mineral, Vitamin, Carotenoid, Fiber, and Phytochemical. The fibers and specialty carbohydrate dominated this market segment due to the increase in the concerns over obesity and gastrointestinal disorders and rise in the consumption of food and beverage products with high level of nutritional benefits and fibers such as breakfast cereals, fortified juices, and bread. On the basis of Health Benefit, it is segmented into Gut Health, Heart Health, Bone Health, Immunity, Nutrition, Weight Management. On the basis of Form, it is segmented into Dry and Liquid. Nutraceutical ingredients in dry form accounted for the largest share in this segment of market. The process of formulating dry ingredients is relatively easier, especially while manufacturing high volumes. In addition, dry form helps in preserving the flavor and color of the food products and also provides benefits in terms of easy handling and storage, which is difficult with liquid ingredients. On the basis of Application, it is segmented into Food, Dietary Supplement, and Animal Nutrition. The dietary supplements segment is estimated to be the largest market for this segment of nutraceutical ingredients. An increase in the demand for sports and nutritional products and rising protein intake by athletes and fitness enthusiasts have a boosted the market growth.

On the basis of geography, the market is analyzed under various regions namely Germany, France, Italy, and France. Europe contributed a substantial share and is anticipated to witness a moderate growth rate in the nutraceutical ingredients market in the coming years due to the growing health awareness among consumers about the nutraceutical in the diet.

Some of the Key Players operating the Europe Nutraceutical Ingredients market are:

Cargill

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

BASF SE

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Associated British Foods plc

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Ingredion Incorporated

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Arla Foods

Tate & Lyle PLC.

Market Segmentation for Europe Nutraceutical Ingredients market:

By Form: Introduction, Dry Form, Liquid Form

By Type: Introduction, Pre and Probiotic, Protein, Mineral, Vitamin, Carotenoid, Fiber, Phytochemical

By Application: Introduction, Food, Dietary Supplement, Animal Nutrition, Disease Risk Assessment

By Health Benefit: Introduction, Gut Health, Heart Health, Bone Health, Immunity, Nutrition, Weight Management

By Geography: U.K, Spain, Germany, Italy and France

