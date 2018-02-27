Electronics Research Reports recently published a report on “EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Machine Learning Chips Market Report 2017”
In this report, the EMEA Machine Learning Chips market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
Geographically, this report split EMEA into Europe, the Middle East and Africa, With sales (K Units), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Machine Learning Chips for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast)
Europe: Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Benelux;
Middle East: Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE and Iran;
Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria.
Get the sample report@ http://electronicsresearchreports.com/product/emea-europe-middle-east-and-africa-machine-learning-chips-market-report-2017/
EMEA Machine Learning Chips market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Machine Learning Chips sales volume (K Units), price (USD/Unit), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including
Wave Computing
Graphcore
Google Inc
Intel Corporation
IBM Corporation
Nvidia Corporation
Qualcomm
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume (K Units), revenue (Million USD), product price (USD/Unit), market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Neuromorphic Chip
Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Chip
Flash Based Chip
Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Chip
Other
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume (K Units), market share and growth rate of Machine Learning Chips for each application, including
Robotics Industry
Consumer Electronics
Automotive
Healthcare
Other
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
Table of Contents
1 Machine Learning Chips Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Machine Learning Chips
1.2 Classification of Machine Learning Chips
1.2.1 EMEA Machine Learning Chips Market Size (Sales) Comparison by Type (2012-2022)
1.2.2 EMEA Machine Learning Chips Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 Neuromorphic Chip
…
13.2.1 Secondary Sources
13.2.2 Primary Sources
13.3 Disclaimer
View the complete table of contents@ http://electronicsresearchreports.com/product/emea-europe-middle-east-and-africa-machine-learning-chips-market-report-2017/
About Electronics Research Reports
ERS (Electronics Research Reports) is a division of YT Research Group which is a leading Global Market Research Service Provider in Technology Sector (Electronics, Telecommunication, and Information Technology)
For more latest reports kindly visit @
Contact us –
sales@electronicsresearchreports.com
sales@ytresearchgroup.com