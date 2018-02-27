ecoDMS Presents Archiving Solutions at CEBIT 2018

Aachen, February 2018. ecoDMS GmbH is exhibiting at CEBIT from June 11 to 15, 2018 in Hanover. At CeBIT 2018, hall 5, booth 015 D58, the Aachen-based company will be presenting its archiving systems and will also have many great surprises in store.

As regards “digitalisation and archiving”, ecoDMS is currently changing the shape of the market. With a unique value for money, innovative functions and user-friendly interfaces, ecoDMS GmbH is pushing ahead digitalization and archiving in Germany and in other European countries at high speed. In the d!conomy area, the software company will be presenting the latest methods, technologies and options for digital document and email archiving.

The renowned document management system “ecoDMS Archive” will, of course, be one of those exhibits. For years now, ecoDMS GmbH has been enthusing German users. Being the lowest priced archiving system in the world, ecoDMS Archive with 10,000 customers sets the standard for cross-platform, long-term, audit-proof document archiving. Moreover, the archiving software is becoming increasingly popular in the English-speaking world.

The “ecoDMS Archive” software is a cross-platform client-server system. ecoDMS turns scanning, archiving, managing and retrieving any type of files and data into childsplay. The high scalability of the software allows its application across a broad range of areas. Private users and companies of any size can archive all their documents while remaining revision-compliant. ecoDMS simplifies and optimises existing document workflows and reduces archiving costs.

The one-time license price of 69 Euro per user makes ecoDMS the lowest priced archiving system of all times. The full version contains all DMS functions, including integrated full-text search, web client, smart phone app, automated archiving methods, practical plugins for all standard Office and email programmes, and much more. CEBIT visitors can also expect interesting news and great surprises.

In times of digital communication, the “ecoMAILZ” email archive is a must have. At their booth, ecoDMS GmbH will demonstrate the possibilities opened up by automated email archiving. With ecoMAILZ, users can archive all new and existing emails with their attachments automatically, legally compliant and directly from the email server. The administrator can define the start date for archiving, even retrospectively. Easy operation, a user-friendly interface and a fair license price of 49 Euro per user allow everyone to use ecoMAILZ.

In short: At CEBIT 2018 in Hanover, ecoDMS GmbH will be exhibiting everything that is important for digitalisation and archiving. With its long-term experience, flat hierarchies and quick decision-making processes, the Aachen IT company focuses on the continuous development of its software and on presenting new and modern archiving solutions.