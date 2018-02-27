Do Musafir: Expansively and Extensively around the globe

After a successful launch in Goa, Do Musafir launched its travel based YouTube channel in Delhi. Eminent social media influencers and guests attended the launch. Zerruco Kitchen & Bar was the venue partner for launch and VLCC came forward to support the women entrepreneurs by giving away hampers and vouchers for all present.

Do Musafir, is a travel company, set up by two passionate friends, Nicole and Aditi , two people with diverse backgrounds and strengths but one goal, to make a difference in the current travel and tourism industry. Within our diverse backgrounds, travel has played an extensive role in being part of our respective careers and shaped us as individuals. Exploring the unbeaten path, experiencing regional culinary delights, meeting the locals, indulging in varied cultures and traditions, has been something that always sets our pulse rating. A mere chance to travel, and we are always ready for the opportunity. Having traveled the length and breadth of the country, from chic urban cities to deep rural along with some footprints on the world map, we now want to take up travel not just as a passion but also translate our passion to rest of the world. Giving up on our respective jobs, we now wish to expansively and extensively travel the world with an aim to make it fruitful not just for us but for others as well. With hours of brainstorming and our sheer passion, we launched DO MUSAFIR in Oct’17 and started our base work. All thanks to our marketing and promotion experience and good luck, we already have a good reach and engagement on our social media channels, though right now the content has only been focused on some travel images and travel related articles. Going forward, as we launch our main program, we aim to reach out to a much wider audience.

As part of the web series, would cover everything from packing essentials, to stay and accommodation options, food, shopping and sigh seeing apart from some unique and personalized experiences. In the first season, we would be covering a minimum of 5-6 domestic and 3-4 international destinations and seek collaborations from relevant brands, hotels, tourism boards and other associates to partner with us and together make the most of this beautiful journey of ours.

We would assure a massive and targeted reach for our web-series, thus giving enough exposure to partnering brands, and also make a mark for ourselves. Our experience individually as lifestyle and travel bloggers, would surely add another dimension to overall promotion and our projected collective reach could be more than 1 million. The web-series will also be supported by our website, which would have all the detailed information of our travel and other relevant stuff.

We have also developed a quirky and yet sophisticated travel merchandise for travel enthusiasts, and we intend to sell the same through our social media channels and website and also we would be setting up some food and lifestyle pop-ups to give glimpses of different cuisines and cultures across the country.