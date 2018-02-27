Diabetes Drugs Market is Likely to be Valued at Around US$ 58.4 Billion by 2025

This report on the Diabetes drugs market analyzes the current and future scenario of the global market. Rise in private and public funding for diabetes drugs, rising prevalence of diabetes, and favorable regulatory scenario for new drug launch are boosting the growth of the Diabetes drugs market. Increasing geriatric population across the world and rising incidence and prevalence of diabetes such as Type 2 diabetes and Type 1 diabetes are some of the factors expected to drive the growth of Diabetes drugs market during the forecast period.

Request for Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=14672

The diabetes drugs market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes market snapshot that provides information about various segments. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on therapy, disease type, distribution channel and geography. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints, opportunities and trends have been provided in the market overview section. Additionally, the section comprises Porter’s Five Forces Analysis to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section also provides market attractiveness analysis in terms of geography and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the Diabetes drugs market.

Based on the therapy, the Diabetes drugs market has been segmented into 5 types, which are Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) agonist, Dipeptidyl-peptidase-4 (DPP-4) inhibitors, Sodium glucose co-transporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors, Insulin and others. . The insulin dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2016, due to its high price, and need & demand for insulin. Insulin is expected to lead the market in the forecast period, owing to the rising geriatric population and high per capita income. SGLT2 is anticipated to grow during the forecast period owing to patents and exclusivity held for the drugs of this segment by the key players. The others segment includes the combination drugs and other drug classes are anticipated to grow during the forecast period 2017 to 2025. The Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) agonist is anticipated to grow during the forecast period owing to rising prevalence of diabetes all over the world.Dipeptidyl-peptidase-4 (DPP-4) inhibitors held second large market share in 2016, however, the segment is anticipated to fall in the growth rate during the forecast period due to patent and exclusivity expiry.

Enquiry for discount on this report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=14672

In terms of disease type, the diabetes drugs market has been segmented into type 1 diabetes, type 2 diabetes, gestational diabetes, and impaired glucose tolerance and impaired fasting glycaemia. Type 2 diabetes has accounted for highest market share due to increasing disposable income and rising prevalence of obesity. Increasing physical inactivity created demand for the diabetes drugs. Type 1 diabetes held the second large market share in 2016 owing to increasing environmental damage all over the world that is contributing to the rising prevalence of type 1 diabetes. Gestational diabetes and impaired glucose tolerance and impaired fasting glycaemia are anticipated to grow during the forecast period 2017 to 2025 due to the high prevalence of diabetes in the relatives and heredity reason.

Different types of distribution channels are present in the diabetes drugs market those are Hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The hospital pharmacies captured highest market share in 2016, owing to the availability of trained & qualified personnel and favorable reimbursement structure. The online pharmacies is estimated to register highest CAGR in the forecast period, which is attributed to the technological adaptation and acceptance of online pharmacies by population. The retail pharmacies showed the moderate market share in 2016 owing to rising geriatric population & improvements in the healthcare facilities in developing countries are anticipated to propel the popularity of retail pharmacies during the forecast period. However, uncertain reimbursement scenarios across the world are attributed to restrain the diabetes drugs market to some extent during the forecast period.

Request a Brochure of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=14672

Geographically, the diabetes drugs Market has been categorized into five major regions and the key countries in the respective region: North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, and Rest of Middle East & Africa).

The report also profiles major players in the Diabetes drugs market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include Novo Nordisk A/S, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Sanofi, Bayer AG, Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lilly and Company, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/diabetes-drug-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

US Office Contact

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com