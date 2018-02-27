Cloud Field Service Management (FSM) Market Trends, Forecast, and Analysis by Future Market Insights

Cloud Field Service Management (FSM) Market: Introduction
Enterprises are implementing cloud field service management solutions to enhance their operational processes in order to meet customer needs without any interruption. Cloud based service management solutions are majorly used in retail sector, owing to continuous rise in consumer spending pattern. Moreover, small and medium enterprise are undergoing training programs on cloud field service management solutions to enrich their business needs.
Cloud Field Service Management (FSM) Market: Drivers and Restraints
Rising need to enhance enterprise operational productivity with minimised cost through cloud field service management solutions is turning to be the major driving factor of the cloud field service management market. The enterprises are aiming to offer improved customer service experience and customer engagement by implementing these solutions, which is also turning to be a major factor contributing to the growth of cloud field service management (FSM) market. Moreover, the emergence of IoT technology will have a positive impact on the growth of Cloud field service management market.
Maintaining integration of existing Field Service management with cloud service management solutions is the major challenge faced by most of the vendors in cloud field service management (FSM) market.
Global Cloud Field Service Management (FSM) Market: Market Segmentation
Segmentation Overview
Global Cloud Field Service Management (FSM) Market can be divided into four segments, on the basis of software, services, enterprise type and region.
Segmentation on the basis of the component for Cloud Field Service Management (FSM) Market as:-
The major segments of Cloud Field Service Management (FSM) market on the basis of the solutions include:
- Mobile Field Service Management
- Inventory Management
- Work Order Management
- Service Project Management
- Others
Segmentation on the basis of the services for Cloud Field Service Management (FSM) Market as:-
The major segments of Cloud Field Service Management (FSM) market on the basis of the services include:
- Consulting Services
- Integration and Migration
- Support and Maintenance
Segmentation on the basis of the enterprise type for Cloud Field Service Management (FSM) Market as:-
The major segments of Cloud Field Service Management (FSM) market on the basis of the enterprise type include:
- Small and Medium Business Enterprise
- Large Enterprise
Global Cloud Field Service Management (FSM) Market: Competitive Landscape
Key Players
The major player operating in Cloud Field Service Management (FSM) market include: Salesforce.Com, Inc., SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Servicemax Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Acumatica Inc., and Astea International Inc.
Global Cloud Field Service Management (FSM) Market: Regional Outlook
On the basis of geography, Cloud Field Service Management (FSM) market can be segmented into seven key regions namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan and Middle East & Africa. Among various regions, the Cloud Field Service Management (FSM) market in North America is expected to dominate during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand of efficient computing frameworks by small and medium size business enterprise. North America region is expected to be followed by Western Europe, and APAC.