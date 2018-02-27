Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia Treatment Market to Bring in US$ 8,550.8 Million Revenue by 2026 End

Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia (CML) takes place when the bone marrow starts making too many white blood cells. This may affect red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets. The first line treatment for CML in chronic phase is being largely treated with targeted drugs such as tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) nilotinib (Tasigna) and dasatinib (Sprycel). Meanwhile, in the initial phase drugs known as tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) are generally successful in controlling cancer.

Researchers are also trying to develop new strategies in order to test and identify new drugs efficiently and quickly. Researchers also believe that developing drugs that can act on multiple targets can be more effective in treating cancers with a network of alterations. It has also been found that combining drugs with treatments such as interferon, chemotherapy, and cancer vaccines can be more effective. Meanwhile, the University of Glasgow has also found that when antibiotic tigecycline combined with imatinib drug can eradicate leukemic stem cells and help in enhancing cure rate. More such research is being carried on to find better treatment for chronic myelogenous leukemia.

The report provides an in-depth insight on some important aspects of the chronic myelogenous leukemia treatment global market and offers key insights on the growth patterns and factors resulting in the market growth, important segments, and competitive landscape.

The report provides both qualitative and quantitative analysis of the overall chronic myelogenous leukemia treatment market. The report also provides information on various factors shaping the market dynamics such as trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report also offers market attractiveness analysis, along with Porter’s five force analysis and SWOT analysis. Along with these, analysis on the market opportunity for the treatment type, drug type, distribution channel, and key developments has also been provided.

Key developments including the events occurred in past and events that are expected to take place during the forecast period from 2017 to 2026 has been offered in the report. These industry developments are also likely to affect the market dynamics.

The global chronic myelogenous leukemia treatment market has been segmented into type of treatment, distribution channel, drug type and region. On the basis of treatment type, the segment includes disease specific treatment and symptomatic treatment. On the basis of drug type, the segment includes branded, and generic. On the basis of the distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, specialty pharmacies, and retail pharmacies.

Geographically, the global chronic myelogenous leukemia treatment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The report segmentation includes country-wise analysis on the major parameters of the market. The forecast for each region, drug type, treatment type and distribution channel has been provided for the year 2017-2026. The CAGR in form of percentage and revenue share for each segment is included in the report.

The report offers a detailed profile on various leading market players in the global chronic myelogenous leukemia treatment market such as Bristol Myers Squibb, Novartis, Pfizer, Teva Pharmaceutical, Hoffman-LaRoche and Schering Plough, and Others. The evaluation of these leading market players has been done on various parameters including company overview, product portfolio, financial overview, business strategies, and new developments. The companies are investing in the research and development of new treatments and drugs to treat chronic myelogenous leukemia.

