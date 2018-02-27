CertBlaster’s Practice Tests Prepare Clients for the CompTIA Certification Exams

[Park City, 2/27/2018] CertBlaster helps IT professionals gain an edge in various IT certification tests. It provides comprehensive IT practice tests, reviews, and exam simulations in Utah for the Microsoft MCSA and Linux Professional Institute certification tests.

The practice test provider also caters to the needs of professionals aiming for a CompTIA certification, which employers often look for in IT applicants.

Employers Trust IT Certifications

CompTIA says that about 9 out of 10 hiring managers trust certifications when assessing employee applications. Hiring managers use them to appraise a candidates’ skills, single out qualified applicants, and find the right person for the position.

They also use certifications to determine if a candidate needs further training to advance his or her professional development.

Among all certifications, a CompTIA certification is one of the most trusted. It is internationally recognized and vendor-neutral, proving that its holder has cross-industry skills. Currently, one million individuals have earned a CompTIA certification.

Comprehensive CompTIA Practice Tests

CertBlaster gives clients an edge in the CompTIA certification tests. The practice test provider has a line of comprehensive practice tests and exam simulations that help examiners ace the actual test. Whether clients are eyeing a certification for A+, Network+, Linux+, or Security+, CertBlaster has the practice test for them. It offers:

• CompTIA A+ Practice Test Bundle 220-901 and 220-902 (1,100 questions)

• CompTIA 220-902 A+ Practice Test for Hardware (550 questions)

• CompTIA 220-902 A+ Practice Test for Software (574 questions)

• CompTIA Linux+ Practice Test (103 & 104) Bundle (380 questions)

• CompTIA Network+ Practice test (N10-005) (536 questions)

• CompTIA Security+ Practice Test (SY0-401) (522 questions)

• CompTIA Security+ Practice Test (SY0-501) (450 questions)

CertBlaster helps students do well in the CompTIA certification tests and enjoy the perks that the added credential brings.

About CertBlaster

CertBlaster has been providing practice tests and exam simulations to prepare professionals for various IT certifications since 2001. It is an accredited partner for major IT brands. To date, CertBlaster has helped more than one million IT professionals and students land jobs and advance their careers.

For more information about its practice test bundles, visit https://www.certblaster.com/.