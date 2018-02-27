Center for Hospice Care Provides Dementia Support Program

Center for Hospice Care, a leading local expert in caring for people facing serious, advanced, and life-limiting illnesses provides specialized care and treatment for elderly people with late-stage dementia.

[SOUTH BEND, 02/27/2018] – Late-stage dementia or advanced dementia poses many challenges for both the senior and their family. More than simply forgetting names, an elderly person battling the condition may have a harder time doing basic actions such as chewing and swallowing food. They could also have difficulty communicating and expressing themselves. Relatives and caregivers may also need to assist the older adult when walking.

Palliative Care for Continual Treatment

Quality of life is an important issue when weighing care choices for a person suffering from late-stage dementia. There are medicines that delay or prevent the symptoms of dementia from worsening. There are also medicines that help manage behavior. However, some doctors and medical practitioners might not prescribe such medications to patients with advanced dementia if they believe that the drugs will no longer improve the patient’s quality of life.

On the overall, the care involved for people with advanced dementia can be extensive and can demand more than what the family can provide at home. Relatives will have to decide on the best option for their loved one – do they continue to care for the elderly relative at home or do they move him or her to a nursing facility? In this regard, the Center for Hospice Care has palliative care services for seniors afflicted with late-stage dementia who have decided to continue medical treatment, whether as an inpatient or at home.

Considering Hospice Care

Deciding on care choices is not always based on the elderly person’s needs alone. Caring for someone with advanced dementia is also a demanding task for the family’s assigned caregiver. It is especially stressful if the caregiver is juggling another job apart from caregiving. Some caregivers may suffer from depression as well as fatigue.

Additionally, if the elderly loved one is nearing his end of life and only has six months or less to live, then the family could also consider hospice. Center for Hospice Care provides emotional and spiritual counseling for the patient and their family as well as bereavement services.

