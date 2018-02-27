Benign and Malignant Soft Tissue Tumors Treatment Market Share and Growth Factors Impact Analysis 2017 – 2025

Global Benign and Malignant Soft Tissue Tumors Treatment Market: Snapshot

In human anatomy, soft tissue aka supportive tissue surrounds various body organs. Soft tissue comprises adipose tissue, fibrous connective tissue, skeletal muscle, peripheral nervous system, and blood/lymph vessels.

Soft tissue tumor refers to a type of cancer that occurs in soft tissues of the body such as tendons, lymph vessels, muscle, blood vessels, nerves, fat, and tissue covering joints. Soft tissue tumors are primarily classified as malignant or benign, while the remaining are of intermediate nature. The prevalence of benign soft tissues is 10 times more than that of malignant ones. Soft tissue tumors could develop anywhere in the body, however, they develop more in legs, chest, and arms.

Almost 45% of soft tissue tumors develop in the lower extremities, 15% develop in upper extremities, 15% in retroperitoneum, 10% develop in the head and neck area, and the remnant 15% in the abdominal and chest wall.

Soft tissue tumors affect adult and children like; however, the age adjusted prevalence of soft tissue tumors range from 15 years to 35 years for every 1 million population. Nevertheless, the incidence of soft tissue tumors increases with age and is comparatively higher in men than compared to women. People with gene mutation or genetic disorders are more susceptible to soft tissue tumors.

Benign soft tissue tumors are common and can be treated with surgery alone. Malignant soft tissue tumors, prior to 1970s, were treated with surgery and majority patients with high-grade tumors were poor receptors of the therapy resulting in significant mortality. Chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and advanced surgical techniques that have been used for malignant soft tissue tumors lately have increased survival rate and have reduced the need for ablative surgery.

The global benign and malignant soft tissue tumors treatment market can be segmented based on treatment type, end-user, and region. In terms of treatment type, the market can be categorized into targeted therapy, chemotherapy, anti-angiogenesis drugs, radiation therapy, and surgery. Chemotherapy treatment generally involves a combination of various anti-neoplastic agents. The commonly used drugs include ifosfamide and doxorubicin. The other chemotherapeutics agents include dacarbazine, paclitaxel, cisplatin, eribulin, oxaliplatin, and vincristine. Chemotherapy and targeted therapy are anticipated to dominate the benign and malignant soft tissue tumors treatment market during the forecast period. Based on end-user, the global benign and malignant soft tissue tumors treatment market can be classified into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. Multi-specialty hospitals are anticipated to gain the highest market share during the forecast period. Rise in incidence and prevalence of soft tissue tumor, increased research and development expenditure, significant pipeline of drugs, growing awareness among people are the factors that contribute to the growth of the market. However, high cost of treatment and side effects associated with it, disappointing results of promising pipeline molecules, and stringent government regulations are likely to hamper the market.

Geographically, the global benign and malignant soft tissue tumors treatment market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to dominate that global market, followed by Europe. High incidence of soft tissue tumors, growing awareness among people, increased research and development expenditure, and well-established health care infrastructure contribute to the growth of the market. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period, driven increased government initiatives and developing health care infrastructure in India and China. The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is anticipated to grow during the forecast period, owing to increase in investments by market players in these regions and rise in prevalence of soft tissue tumors.

Leading players in the global benign and malignant soft tissue tumors treatment market include Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Johnson & Johnson, Inc. Teva Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, and Celgene Corporation.

