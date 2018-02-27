Antenna Transducer Radome Market: Ground Security Applications To Monitor A Wide Range Of Targets

An antenna is a device which transmits and receivesradio-frequency signals. It converts electrical waves into radio waves and viceversa. Transducers are used for conversion of electric waves into radio waves.The radome is structure which protects antenna or radar system from damages. Italso helps in hiding the antenna from the public view. Antenna, transducer, andradome technology has been developed for reliability in radar, sonar andcommunication systems. It helps in detecting small, non-linearly moving targetsfor radar and sonar applications. Antenna, transducer and radome are importantequipment which enable wireless transmission/communication between two or moredevices. Antennas, transducers, and radome are used in airspace, marine, andground security applications to monitor a wide range of targets such asaircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, ships and underwater objects.

Rise in defense budgets is the key growth driver forantenna, transducer and radome market. Replacement and up-gradation of submarinesoffers new growth opportunities for the players operating in the antenna,transducer and radome market. In addition to this, the increase inmanufacturing of aircraft is anticipated to aid the growth of antenna,transducer and radome market in coming years. Aircrafts and submarines usethese technologies extensively.

A number of industries have started implementing antenna,transducer and radome systems, thus, driving market growth. The increasing needfor better and efficient long distance communication system is helping themarket to grow further. Improvements in sonar and sensor technologies used bysubmarines and aircrafts are accelerating the market for defense transducers.Furthermore, the defense industry is demanding for advanced radar systems. Inaddition to this, need for a well-equipped weather forecast infrastructure willdrive the market significantly in coming years.

In spite of the factors which are propelling the growth ofthe antenna, transducer and radome market, there are few factors restrainingthe growth of market such as the cost and high maintenance requirement.Further, it also faces challenges due to problems with operation in underwaterenvironments and complex terrain, and lack of real time testing facility. Themarket can be categorized into antenna, transducer and radome based on producttypes. Further, by technology it can be categorized into radar, communicationand sonar. In North America, the demand for antenna, transducer and radomesystems is expected to be driven by defense applications. Further, in AsiaPacific the demand is anticipated to be driven by growing demand from countriessuch as South Korea, Japan and India.

The market for antenna, transducer and radome is competitivewith key players focusing on partnerships and investing in research anddevelopment to enhance their market positioning. Furthermore, the focus of keyplayers is also on vertical integration in order to enhance the features oftheir other offerings such as aircrafts and submarines. Major players in theantenna, transducer and radome market includes Cobham plc, Lockheed MartinCorporation, L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc, Thales Group, Cobham plc, Exelisand Raytheon Company. The other competitors in the market are Airbus S.A.S.,QinetiQ, Finmeccanica SpA, Honeywell International Inc and Ball Aerospace.

