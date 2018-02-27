Adult and Pediatric Hemoconcentrators Key Manufacturers, Development Trends And Competitive Analysis 2025

Hemoconcentrators, also referred to as hemofilters or ultrafiltration devices, which contain a semipermeable membrane that allows passage of water and electrolytes out of the blood. They are used in lieu of diuretics to remove excess fluid or electrolytes and to raise the hematocrit of the perfusate. Hemoconcentrators can be connected to the cardiopulmonary bypass circuit (CPB) in different configurations. Blood can be drawn from the venous line, the arterial line, or the systemic flow line, and the filtered blood may be transferred through the venous line or the cardiotomy or venous reservoirs. However, when blood is drawn from the high pressure line (e.g. systemic flow line), a pump is required to propel the blood through the device. Removal of fluid can be up to 180ml/min (at a flow of 500ml/min); however, it is often in the range of 30 ml/min to 50 ml/min.

Hemoconcentrators can be used after CPB to concentrate the pumped blood before it is transferred back to the patient either through a bag or directly through the patient’s venous line. Unlike cell savers, hemoconcentrators conserve platelets, albumin, and coagulation factors. However, hemoconcentrated blood contains heparin which is required to be neutralized with the help of protamine before infusion. Hemoconcentrators can be easily controlled and do not cause excessive loss of potassium.

The global adult and pediatric hemoconcentrators market is undergoing a significant growth due to the increase in prevalence of cardiac diseases requiring intensive treatment, rise in geriatric population, and technological advancements in fluid management. It is also developing rapidly owing to the participation of several new players in the market. The new entrants are focusing on new technologies and launching of new products in the market. According to the WHO, cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death across the world. Around 17.5 million people died due to cardiovascular diseases in 2012. Out of these, more than 7.4 million deaths were caused by coronary heart diseases and 6.7 million by stroke. The escalating number of people suffering from cardiovascular diseases is expected to augment the adult and pediatric hemoconcentrators market in the near future. The adult and pediatric hemoconcentrators market can be segmented based on type, end-user, and region. On the basis of type, the market can be further classified into adult hemoconcentrators and pediatric hemoconcentrators. By end-user, the market can be divided into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

Geographically, the adult and pediatric hemoconcentrators market can been categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounts for the largest share of the adult and pediatric hemoconcentrators market due to the high adoption rate of technologically enhanced instruments, increase in cell-based research activities, rise in disposable income, and advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region. Europe accounts for the second largest market, in terms of revenue, owing to the significant investments in healthcare and rise in geriatric population. Asia Pacific is expected to expand at high CAGR during the forecast period due to the increase in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in the region. According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death in Asia Pacific; although they are preventable. Cardiovascular diseases caused an estimated 9.3 million deaths in the region and accounted for about one-third of the total deaths in 2012. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to be the prospective markets in the near future for adult and pediatric hemoconcentrators due to the high adoption rate of precise analytical instruments and the rapidly developing pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry.

Some of the key players operating in adult and pediatric hemoconcentrators market are Medtronic, ANDOCOR n.v., Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation, Sorin Group, MEDIVATORS Inc., and MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG.

