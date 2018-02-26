Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market to reach a market size of $9.2 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market, published by KBV research, the Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market size is expected to reach $9.2 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 46.7% CAGR during the forecast period.
The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Mobility Management Entity Solution Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 41.1 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 42.1% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Home Subscriber Server Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 47.5% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Serving Gateway Market.
The KBV Cardinal Matrix is a visual representation about the key players in the industry. The matrix is designed considering the major strategic developments including Mergers & Acquisitions, product launches, partnership among others and the financial strength of the company in the considered years. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. and Cisco System, Inc. are the forerunners in the Virtualized Evolved Packet Core market.
KBV Cardinal Matrix – Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market
Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Size
The LTE, VOLTE, & VoWiFi market holds the largest market share in Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market by Use Cases in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The IoT & M2M market is expected to witness a CAGR of 48.6% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The MPN & MVNO market would garner market size of $1,106.6 million by 2023.Source: KBV Research Analysis, Company Publications and Secondary Research
The Telecom Operators market holds the largest market share in Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market by End User in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Enterprises market is expected to witness a CAGR of 51.9% during (2017 – 2023).
The On-Premise market holds the largest market share in Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market by Deployment Type in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Cloud market is expected to witness a CAGR of 51.5% during (2017 – 2023).
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market have been discussed in the report with the competitive analysis and elaborated company profiles of Affirmed Networks, Ericsson AB, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., ZTE Corporation, NEC Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Mavenir Systems, and Athonet.
Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Size Segmentation
By Type
Solution
Mobility Management Entity
Home Subscriber Server
Serving Gateway
Packet Data Network Gateway
Policy & Charging Rules Function
Services
Professional
Managed Services
By Use Cases
LTE, VOLTE, & VoWiFi
Broadband Wireless Access
IoT & M2M
MPN & MVNO
By End User
Enterprises
Telecom Operators
By Deployment Type
Cloud
On-Premise
By Geography
North America Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Size
US Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Size
Canada Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Size
Mexico Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Size
Rest of North America Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Size
Europe Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market
Germany Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market
UK Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market
France Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market
Russia Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market
Spain Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market
Italy Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market
Rest of Europe Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market
Asia Pacific Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market
China Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market
Japan Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market
India Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market
South Korea Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market
Singapore Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market
Malaysia Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market
Rest of Asia Pacific Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market
LAMEA Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market
Brazil Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market
Argentina Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market
UAE Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market
Saudi Arabia Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market
South Africa Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market
Nigeria Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market
Rest of LAMEA Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market
Companies Profiled
Affirmed Networks
Ericsson AB
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
ZTE Corporation
NEC Corporation
Nokia Corporation
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
Mavenir Systems
Athonet
