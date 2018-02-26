Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market to reach a market size of $9.2 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market, published by KBV research, the Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market size is expected to reach $9.2 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 46.7% CAGR during the forecast period.

The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Mobility Management Entity Solution Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 41.1 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 42.1% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Home Subscriber Server Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 47.5% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Serving Gateway Market.

The KBV Cardinal Matrix is a visual representation about the key players in the industry. The matrix is designed considering the major strategic developments including Mergers & Acquisitions, product launches, partnership among others and the financial strength of the company in the considered years. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. and Cisco System, Inc. are the forerunners in the Virtualized Evolved Packet Core market.

KBV Cardinal Matrix – Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market

Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Size

The LTE, VOLTE, & VoWiFi market holds the largest market share in Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market by Use Cases in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The IoT & M2M market is expected to witness a CAGR of 48.6% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The MPN & MVNO market would garner market size of $1,106.6 million by 2023.Source: KBV Research Analysis, Company Publications and Secondary Research

The Telecom Operators market holds the largest market share in Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market by End User in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Enterprises market is expected to witness a CAGR of 51.9% during (2017 – 2023).

The On-Premise market holds the largest market share in Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market by Deployment Type in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Cloud market is expected to witness a CAGR of 51.5% during (2017 – 2023).

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market have been discussed in the report with the competitive analysis and elaborated company profiles of Affirmed Networks, Ericsson AB, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., ZTE Corporation, NEC Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Mavenir Systems, and Athonet.

Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Size Segmentation

By Type

Solution

Mobility Management Entity

Home Subscriber Server

Serving Gateway

Packet Data Network Gateway

Policy & Charging Rules Function

Services

Professional

Managed Services

By Use Cases

LTE, VOLTE, & VoWiFi

Broadband Wireless Access

IoT & M2M

MPN & MVNO

By End User

Enterprises

Telecom Operators

By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premise

By Geography

North America Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Size

US Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Size

Canada Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Size

Mexico Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Size

Rest of North America Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Size

Europe Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market

Germany Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market

UK Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market

France Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market

Russia Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market

Spain Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market

Italy Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market

Rest of Europe Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market

Asia Pacific Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market

China Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market

Japan Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market

India Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market

South Korea Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market

Singapore Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market

Malaysia Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market

Rest of Asia Pacific Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market

LAMEA Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market

Brazil Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market

Argentina Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market

UAE Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market

Saudi Arabia Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market

South Africa Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market

Nigeria Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market

Rest of LAMEA Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market

Companies Profiled

Affirmed Networks

Ericsson AB

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

ZTE Corporation

NEC Corporation

Nokia Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Mavenir Systems

Athonet

