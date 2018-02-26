Using Chemo Cold Caps to Reduce Hair Loss during Chemotherapy

Southlake, TX, Feb 14, 2018 – Chemotherapy comes with several side effects. The most noticeable of these symptoms is chemotherapy-induced alopecia, better known as hair loss. Dealing with chemotherapy treatmentis a difficult and emotionally draining process on its own. The added stress of hair loss opens patients up to scrutiny from outsiders and this may be unnerving. Any help to ease a patient’s experience is always a welcome reprieve. One intervention that can help is the Chemo Cold Cap. This cap reduces hair loss during chemotherapy sessions depending on the regimen being used.

“The Chemo Cold Cap works by constricting blood vessels using low temperatures,” explains Dr. James Mackey, a medical oncologist at the center. “This keeps the chemotherapy drugs from damaging the hair follicles.”

Patients may need more information about how the cap works. Important details include:

Pain – Some patients report feeling some mild discomfort the first time they put on the cap. After a short while the scalp turns numb. Other side effects may include feeling cold, headaches, a little dizziness, and sometimes claustrophobia. Very few patients discontinue the cap because of discomfort. Studies actually show the pain levels experienced ranging between 6.9 and 8.0, with 1 as “not tolerable” and 10 as “very tolerable” on the scale.

How effective they are – Chemo Cold Caps are generally effective with quite a number of chemotherapy regimens. An oncologist can advise on whether a patient should use one or not depending on the regimen. This is because hair loss can be affected by the regimen in use, dosage, chemotherapy sessions, and administration method.

Preparing for the cap –A patient should preferably keep their hair short before the first procedure. They should also keep from excessive combing or brushing after. Avoiding products with peroxide and alcohol as well as curling irons and hot rollers is also advised.

“Patients should not be afraid to ask any questions they may have about the Chemo Cold Cap,” adds Dr. Mackey. “The benefits they have provided patients have been promising.”

