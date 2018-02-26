Tubeless Market Global Industry Outlook To 2023: Bridgestone, Goodyear Tyre, Madras Rubber Factory, CEAT Tyres, Continental Corporation

Tubeless tire market is a very dynamic market and is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period. The market is driven by various factors such as Growth in automotive industry in developing countries, Implementation of Stringent Vehicular Emission & Fuel Economy Norms, Increase in Production of Vehicles and rising Demand for Radial Tires.

The major demand for radial tires has been witnessed in the truck and bus segment due to improved road infrastructure and the introduction of fuel-efficient products in the automobile industry.

Tubeless Tire Market Research Report 2018: Global Manufactures, Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Analysis Forecast to 2023 Report of 100 pages expands comprehensive information on Global Tubeless Tire Market Information Tire Type (Radial and Bias), Vehicle Type (Passenger car, commercial Vehicles, and Others), by Distribution Channel (OEM and Aftermarket), and by Region – Global Forecast to 2023. A tubeless tire refers to an inflated tire which does not require any inner tube. The tubeless tire have molded rim which inserts air pressure inside the tire so as to seal the flanges of the wheel rim.

Tubeless Tire Companies analyzed in report are:

Bridgestone Corporation (Japan), The Goodyear Tyre & Rubber Company (U.S.), Madras Rubber Factory (MRF) Limited (India), CEAT Tyres ltd. (India), Continental Corporation (Germany), Michelin (France), Pirelli & C. S.p.A (Italy), Yokohama Tire Corporation (U.S.), Toyo Tire & Rubber Co., Ltd. (Japan) and Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (U.S.).

Global Tubeless Tire market to hit $211.5 Billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 7.15%.

Tubeless Tire Industry 2018 To 2023 Market Analysis:

Furthermore, although tire production in the passenger car segment is already completely radialized, the number of radial tires in various segments of the market is expected to increase. The automotive market of China has experienced increased growth, which will drive the automotive technology for tubeless tires. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, the average age of all light vehicles in operation was 11.4 years in 2014. Increasing numbers of vehicles on the road, builds a new business pipeline for the aftermarket, thereby driving the growth of the market.

On basis of tire type, the market has been segmented as radial and bias. Amongst this, radial tires is segment accounted for the largest market share in 2016. Radial tubeless tires have various advantages they run cooler, and enhances ride quality. They also come with rigid construction, longer tread life, wider footprint, and provide more traction between tire & road surface. The growth of radial tires is also being driven by the rise in application of radial tire in two wheelers, passenger cars and light commercial vehicles.

The tubeless tire market has various restraints that hinder the market growth such as Fluctuation in Raw Material Cost and Huge Capital Requirement to set up new Manufacturing Facility.

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the largest market of tubeless tire market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific has the largest automotive tubeless tire market, owing to rise in automotive industry in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea.

The increase in the penetration level of passenger cars and two wheelers in the region, is boosting the demand for tubeless tires. The increase in sales of the automobiles in the region can be attributed to factors such as increasing per capita income, increased infrastructure spending, attractive FDI from governments and economic production cost. Asia Pacific region has ample number of tire manufacturing plants due to huge rubber production, low labor cost and favorable government policies. Asia Pacific is expected to continue its dominance in the global tubeless tire market, owing to projected increase in the region’s vehicle production, sales and vehicle fleet.

Target Audience of Report:

This report mainly focuses on Tubeless Tire market Distributer & Supplier companies, and end Users. Investment bankers and consultants for Tubeless Tire market also analyzed. And finally Government and Independent Regulatory Authorities involved with Global Tubeless Tire market studied.

