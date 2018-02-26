The Different Technologies Used for Cancer Treatment at Choice Cancer Care

Dr, Gregory Echt talks about the various treatment technologies employed at Choice Cancer Care centers

Decatur, TX, Feb 02, 2018–Cancer diagnosis and treatment has for many years been difficult because of a lack of appropriate technology and technique. Cancer centers the world over battle with this difficulty, making cancer treatment an uphill task. With the investment in research and technology aimed at the improvement of cancer treatment over the years,the industry has seen the development of newer technologies that make the process easier and more effective. Choice Cancer Care carries and uses a good number of these technologies and hopes to make a lasting impact in cancer care.

“Cancer prevention, detection, and treatment are largely dependent on the availability of the right technology.Choice Cancer Care is fully aware of this and has invested in up-to-date technologies to provide better services,” says Dr. Echt.

Several different technologies are available and some of them are:

 Radiation Therapy with intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IMRT) – This works by directing hundreds of radiation beams to the exact required spot in 3D patterns and at any required angle. It enables precise control of the radiation being delivered thus reducing the radiation dosages required. The result is fewer side effects on the patient and reduced complication rates.

 Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy – This technology takes highly potent biological radiation doses directly to the tumor. This improves the rate at which a tumor can be cured. Compared to standard conventional therapy, this method allows for cure rates much higher than previously experienced rates.

 Radiation Therapy with image-guided radiation therapy (IGT) –Used together with the intensity-modulated radiation therapy, this therapy is known as the finest and most effective technology in radiation oncology in the present age. It works by allowing alteration of the radiation beam according the tumor’s movement. It is a highly effective radiation method.

“Patients can seek treatment confidently knowing that the facilities they need are readily available,” adds Dr. Echt. “Efficient technology and caring staff make for a great team.”

About Choice Cancer Care

Choice Cancer Care is an independent, physician-owned cancer center network. Dr. Gregory Echt, a radiation oncologist with over two decades of experience, is the founder of Choice Cancer Care. Choice Cancer Care is among the busiest practices in the country for brachytherapy, or prostate seed implant therapy – a cancer treatment plan for prostate cancer that provides remarkable success rates and fewer life-limiting side effects.