Specialty Frozen Bakery Market 2018 | Global Industry Review, Research, Statistics and Growth to 2022

Market Overview:

The global market for specialty frozen bakery has witnessed continued demand during the last few years and is projected to reach USD 3,434 million by 2022 with CAGR of 4.45% in terms of value and it is projected to reach 209,530 tons with CAGR of 3.46% in terms of volume. Increase in demand of specialty frozen bakery from quick service restaurants and foodservices will drive the global specialty frozen bakery market during the forecast period.

In terms of value, Europe holds major market share in specialty frozen bakery market but in upcoming years North America will capture majority of market share due to increasing consumption of sweet baked goods in North America. Rest of World will witness higher growth rate followed by North America during the forecast period as popularity of specialty frozen bakery products is increasing in countries like Turkey, Brazil and South Africa. Rise in number of high end bakery shops have created a fast growing segment catering to modern discerning consumer demanding best in class patisserie goods, and varied products from across the world which is supporting specialty frozen bakery market.

The artisanal bakery is concentrated in Europe and specifically in United Kingdom. Increase in demand for artisanal bakery products worldwide is supporting specialty frozen bakery market as lower temperatures during freezing enhance shelf life of the products. Consumers have improved buying the artisanal baked products to enhance flavor to their kitchens, encouraging bakers to find new ways to match with consumer preferences this is opening up opportunities for specialty frozen bakery to reach across regions worldwide and cater to more consumers.

Key Players:

The leading market players in the global specialty frozen bakery market primarily are Aryzta AG (Switzerland), Flowers Foods, Inc. (U.S.), Rich Products (U.S.), Lantmannen Unibake (Denmark), Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV (Mexico), Vandemoortele Bakery (France), Europastry Sa (Spain), Harry-Brot GmbH (Germany), Mantinga, UAB (Lithuania) and Il Germoglio Food Spa (Italy)

Flowers Food Inc. has done maximum acquisitions followed by Aryzta AG from last few years. From 2011 to 2015 Flower Foods has acquired Tasty Baking Company, Lepage Bakeries, Wonder, Merita, Home Pride, Butternut, Alpine Valley Bread Company, Dave’s Killer Bread (DKB) and Roman Meal trademark from the Roman Meal Company (Roman Meal) in Tacoma whereas Aryzta AG has acquired United Agri Products (UAP), Rigby Taylor, Klemme, Agroscope, and Picard.

Target Audience:

Specialty Frozen Bakery Manufacturers

Food Industry

Frozen food suppliers

Bakery Industry

Retailers and wholesalers

Traders, importers and exporters

Key Findings: