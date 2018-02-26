Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Industry An Insight On the Important Factors and Trends Influencing the Market

Global Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market: Snapshot

Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate (SCI) is a mild surfactant used widely in the personal care industry. It is categorized under the segment of anionic surfactants, which occupies a minor share in the global surfactants market. Owing to its properties such as more foam formation, mildness, good moisturizing effect, and less skin irritation, SCI considered crucial in products such as soaps, shampoos, and a variety of baby-care products. It is available in powder, needle, and granular forms.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=37763

The global personal care industry has witnessed expansion at highly promising pace across developed as well as developing economies in the past few years. With the demand for less irritable and green products rising at a rapid pace, the uptake of SCI in the personal care sector has witnessed a massive rise in the recent years. The usage of SCI in Unilever’s highly popular Dove soap, which became one of the first kinds of cleansers in the market to carry a high moisture mark and became immensely popular among all demographics, marked a major milestone for this market. More such products have since appeared in the global market and have upped the importance of SCI in the personal care industry.

In the report, Transparency Market Research estimates that the global sodium cocoyl isethionate market will exhibit a promising CAGR of 5.3% from 2017 to 2025, rising from a valuation of US$125.1 mn in 2016 to US$197.4 mn by 2025.

Skin Care Products to Continue to Remain Leading Consumers of SCI

In terms of application, the usage of SCI in hair care is found across products such as shampoos, conditioners, hair colorants, hair treatment products, hair styling products. Skin care products using SCI include shower gels, soaps and cleansers, shaving foam, bubble baths. Apart from these, several oral care and baby products also utilize varying quantities of SCI. Consumption of SCI in skin care accounted for more than 40% of the total global consumption in 2016. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The skin care segment is followed by hair care, oral care, and baby care products.

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sodium-cocoyl-isethionate-market.html

At present, companies involved in the production of skin care products are placing high importance on extra smoothening effect of the products on skin. Thus the demand for SCI due to its mild nature is high. Sulfate-free shampoo under the hair segment is also among the widely researched applications in the present market and therefore, shampoos occupy the largest share under the hair care applications of SCI. Soaps and cleansers, which come under skin care, are presently the leading contributors to the market, followed by products such as shower gels and shaving foams.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com